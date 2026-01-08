Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Offers Season Tickets as a Bribe, Only to Be Rejected

Essentials Inside The Story Ja’Marr Chase goes viral after offering Bengals tickets in Arc Raiders bribe

Chase vented frustration after refs paused play for Browns’ Garrett celebration

Arc Raiders clip shows fun side of Bengals star beyond NFL field

Ja’Marr Chase knows how to escape defenders on an NFL field. Escaping trouble in a video game, though, didn’t go his way. While playing the popular game Arc Raiders on stream, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver made a desperate and funny decision to attempt a bribe that quickly went viral.

“Ja’Marr Chase offered someone in ARC Raiders season Bengals tickets if they would use a defib on him:” read the caption of the video shared on X by jake newtron. “Kill that son of a b*tch.. Ayo bro somebody defib me bro, i’ll give you season ticket holder bro come on.. DEFIB ME BRO I CAN GIVE TICKETS FOR THE WHOLE SEASON BRO WAIT..”💀

During the stream, Chase and his teammate ran into a rival squad and were quickly taken down. In Arc Raiders, being knocked doesn’t always mean instant death. The opposing team can either revive you using a defibrillator or finish you off and take all your loot.

Knowing he was about to lose everything, Ja’Marr Chase tried to make the revive option more tempting. The season-ticket offer was perhaps real, but the other player wasn’t interested. In the end, instead of being mad, Chase laughed it off on stream. Arc Raiders has been one of the biggest games since its 2025 launch. The extraction shooter has stayed popular into the new year and even crossed into mainstream culture. With athletes and streamers jumping in, Chase has been playing it live on Twitch.

Ja’Marr Chase may not have lost his loot, but he won online. The clip went viral, showing a fun, real side of the Bengals star beyond the field. This week, though, the Arc Raiders incident doesn’t hold a candle to his frustrations over a Week 18 incident where the opposition was not flagged.

Ja’Marr Chase vents his frustration over the ref’s decision during Garrett’s milestone

Myles Garrett made NFL history Sunday, recording his 23rd sack of the season to set a new single-season record. Officials paused play for nearly a minute as Garrett celebrated with his Browns teammates late in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s 20-18 win over the Bengals. The stoppage didn’t sit well with Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor or All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who openly voiced their frustration.

The Bengals’ star shared his reaction in a video shared by Joe Danneman this Monday on X, where he opened up about the moment.

“I never knew you could let the whole team get on your field. That’s like me catching my 10th pass and the whole team running on the field. We’re going to get flagged,” he said. “Congrats to him and everything, but they got to call a flagrant. We were trying to hurry up, too. The refs were looking at us like we did something wrong the whole time. I don’t know what was going on on that play.”

When asked if the referees had explained the stoppage, Chase laughed.

“Well, they better stop the game when I do something in my back end,” the WR answered. “That’s all I got to say about that one.”

The situation highlighted how record-setting moments can clash with game management. Bengals players stressed the need for consistency in officiating, especially with it being a one-score game in the end. Eventually, league officials may review the episode during end-of-season evaluations, but no indication has been made yet.

Despite missing the playoffs, the Bengals recently reaffirmed their faith in Zac Taylor despite two tough seasons. Meanwhile, Kevin Stefanski was let go by the Browns, with Deion Sanders’ name already swirling in rumors.