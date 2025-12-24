Ja’Marr Chase Publicly Calls Out NFL Over Tee Higgins’ Pro Bowl Snub but Ignores Joe Burrow

Essentials Inside The Story Ja’Marr Chase questioned Tee Higgins’ Pro Bowl omission after rosters were released.

Higgins’ touchdown total stacked favorably against multiple selected AFC receivers.

Chase made no public comment about Joe Burrow.

As the only Cincinnati Bengals player selected for the Pro Bowl, Ja’Marr Chase made history with his fifth consecutive nod as the second player in franchise history to do so. While Chase certainly deserved the honor, his focus remained on his teammates who were overlooked. He was particularly vocal about his support for WR Tee Higgins. Though interestingly, he remained silent regarding his quarterback, Joe Burrow.

“Why tee ain’t first team pro bowl,” Chase wrote on X.

It makes sense because he may have fewer yards (720) and catches (49), but he had more touchdowns (10) than all of the selected names. The Ravens’ Zay Flowers had 1,043 yards, 78 receptions, and 2 TDs. Chase had 1,256 yards and 110 receptions with 5 TDs. Nico Collins of the Texans had 1,060 yards, 68 receptions, and 6 TDs. And Courtland Sutton of the Broncos had 972 yards, 69 receptions, and 7 TDs.

The Bengals’ quarterback, whose name Chase missed, will also not be appearing at the 2026 Pro Bowl. Many believe Burrow deserved the Pro Bowl nod, given he had a good rhythm before a Grade 3 turf toe injury took him down in Week 2. It required him to undergo surgery, which is why his stats were limited to 1,268 yards, 12 TDs, and 4 interceptions.

Now that he’s recovered, he’s back in full swing. Week 16 saw the reflection of old Burrow, going 25-of-32 pass attempts for 309 yards and four whopping touchdowns. Of course, it was a 45-21 victory over the Dolphins. Burrow and Higgins weren’t the only names to suffer the tragic fate of Pro Bowl snubbing.

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens, Patrick Mahomes (second in a row) of the Chiefs, and Jared Goff of the Lions were also snubbed. Those who did make it from the AFC were Josh Allen of the Bills, Drake Maye of the Patriots, and Justin Herbert of the Chargers. But for the Bengals, the biggest headline isn’t about who missed the Pro Bowl; it’s the sudden, confusing rift in the long-standing bond between Chase and Burrow. Is there something going on?

Ja’Marr Chase surprised by Joe Burrow’s remarks

There’s nothing that indicates any kind of tension between Chase and Burrow. However, recently, a moment caught everyone’s attention. Earlier this month, the Bengals quarterback made a surprising remark that he isn’t having fun playing gridiron at the moment.

“If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it,” Burrow said. “I’ve been through a lot, and if it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for? So that’s the mindset I’m trying to bring to the table.”

These words felt particularly odd to Chase, who didn’t hide his reaction.

“Did this really happen, though?” Chase asked. “From what I see, he seems the same every day. Comes to work, ready to play. Comes to practice, the same guy. He helps me every day. No negativity in the building from him.”

The whole thread felt odd, given the two have been playing together for seven years (five in Cincinnati and two at LSU, where they won the national championship). One would assume that Chase knows Burrow better than many; his “huh” reaction upon realizing that Burrow himself admitted not having fun made many question their bond.