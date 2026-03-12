Ja’Marr Chase Shares Telling Reaction Amid Maxx Crosby-Trey Hendrickson Trade Saga

Essentials Inside The Story Crosby remains under a 3-year, $106.5 million deal with the Raiders for now

Following the failed Crosby trade, Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson to a four year deal

Crosby reaffirmed his commitment to Las Vegas, claiming he is back

The chaos began when a blockbuster trade sending Maxx Crosby to the Ravens fell apart. Maxx Crosby’s trade to the Ravens became the biggest NFL highlight in the past few days, but then the team dropped the biggest update. Baltimore backed out of the trade, citing Maxx Crosby’s failed physical test as the reason, and instead signed Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a 4-year, $112 million contract. The move has certainly caused a stir in the league, and now Hendrickson’s former teammate of 5 years has added to the ongoing drama.

“Mmmmh today April 1st?” Chase posted on X with a GIF of Travis Scott scratching his head.

Though the post did not mention any names or the trade directly, the timing coincides with the Maxx Crosby–Trey Hendrickson trade news. During his latest Twitch live stream, with fellow player Tee Higgins, Chase had reacted to the news of Crosby’s failed physical test.

“Y’all can’t be saying people failing their physicals and shit, that’s not no joke.”

Even in the past, he almost crashed out after finding out Maxx Crosby was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

“Joe just f—king texted me, Ravens traded for Maxx Crosby,” Chase said during his Twitch stream on March 7. “No f—king sh-t, brother. I’m f—king highly pissed right now. Oh my god, how the f—k do we let this n— go to the f—king division bro?”

The WR’s latest reaction came as more of a disbelief amid the ongoing trade moves. And it does make sense. Between the Ravens backing out of the trade and then immediately signing Trey, many were left thinking the same way. Moreover, Chase may have been more shocked by the Bengals’ decision to move on from the four-time Pro Bowl player.

Back in 2024, Chase, Hendrickson, and the Bengals’ superstar quarterback Burrow made history. They became the first trio from the same team to lead their respective categories in the NFL: receptions (Chase), sacks (Hendrickson), and passing yards (Burrow).

That year, Joe Burrow led the league with 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to record eight consecutive games with at least 250 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Whereas Trey Hendrickson led with 17.5 sacks, marking his second consecutive season with 17.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Ja’Marr Chase was the Triple Crown winner. The WR led the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and receiving touchdowns (17). He also became the first player in NFL history to reach at least 100 catches, 1,700 yards, and 17 touchdowns in a single season.

Chase and Hendrickson had been teammates in Cincinnati since 2021. The Bengals drafted Chase in the first round that year and signed Hendrickson in free agency from the New Orleans Saints.

Despite coming off a successful season, Hendrickson requested to be traded from Cincinnati. He skipped the team’s OTAs and the mandatory minicamp. He also skipped the beginning of the training camp as the team refused to trade or extend him during the 2025 offseason.

Despite failing to come to an agreement on an extension, the two sides were able to agree on the restructuring of the contract. The restructured deal increased Hendrickson’s salary by $14 million in the following season.

Trading Hendrickson might also be somewhat calculated on the team’s part. Last season, the DE wasn’t able to play to his full potential after suffering a core muscle/hip injury in week 6 against the Green Bay Packers that required surgery. He had to sit out after seven games and ended the season with just 16 tackles and four sacks.

While Trey Hendrickson finds a new team to play with for the next four years, the move has placed Maxx Crosby back to the place where it all started. Las Vegas.

Maxx Crosby declares his return to the Raiders after a failed Ravens trade

Maxx Crosby addressed his ongoing trade saga with the Raiders, making his first public comments since the Ravens backed out of a trade that would have sent him to Baltimore.

According to a source, Las Vegas had received calls from several teams inquiring about Crosby’s availability and was willing to consider other trade offers for the pass rusher. However, Crosby made it clear Wednesday night that he intends to remain with the Raiders.

“Everything Happens For A Reason,” Crosby posted on X along with a GIF. He added, “Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. I’m A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t. 🦅🏴‍☠️”

Crosby is still under a three-year, $106.5 million contract with the Raiders, which includes $91.5 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $35.5 million, according to Spotrac.

The post came shortly after Crosby had shared an emotional farewell message to the Raiders and expressed excitement about joining the Ravens after the two teams had reportedly agreed to a deal.

However, the Raiders later announced that Baltimore had “backed out” of the trade agreement, reportedly due to medical concerns.

Crosby underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He chose to continue playing until the Raiders shut him down for the final two games of last season due to injury. That decision reportedly left him frustrated and briefly opened the door to trade discussions.

Now, with the situation developing, Crosby has once again made his intentions clear. His agent, CJ LaBoy, confirmed on X that Crosby is ahead of schedule in his recovery and is expected to return during the offseason program.

“Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache.” LaBoy posted on X, adding, “Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons.”

With confirmation from the veteran and positive updates on his recovery, Crosby’s commitment adds exactly the kind of leadership and stability the Raiders should be looking for.