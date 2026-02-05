Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins Sends Public Message to Maxx Crosby Amid Trade Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Cincinnati finished 31st in total yards allowed per game.

Maxx Crosby posted 10 sacks and 28 tackles for loss.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins publicly pushed for Crosby trade.

The NFL Pro Bowl has garnered a reputation for being a hotbed for stars to recruit other top players to their teams ahead of the upcoming regular season. Recently, tight end Kyle Pitts used the Pro Bowl to lure free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to join Atlanta, who eventually signed a four-year contract with the Falcons in 2024. Continuing this tradition, Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins sent out a message to Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during the 2026 Pro Bowl.

“I want to go with your boy from Vegas, Maxx Crosby. I like Maxx Crosby. He’s a dawg,” Chase said during his appearance on the Up and Adams show alongside Higgins, who also pushed for the Las Vegas star to join Cincinnati. “Hey, Maxx, man. C’mon to the Bengals, man!” the six-year pro added.

The Cincinnati Bengals would certainly enjoy having a top defensive star like Max Crosby on their roster after their struggles, and they ranked 31st in total yardage allowed per game (380.9) and 32nd in yards per play allowed (6.2). Furthermore, the franchise also ranks in the bottom three in EPA per play, rushing yards allowed per game, and total touchdowns allowed.

However, these struggles largely stem from their defensive line, which has struggled all season, with opposing teams averaging nearly 150 rushing yards per game, resulting in a 45.3 PFF run-defense grade (30th in the NFL), as per Pro Football Focus.

Hence, adding a defensive juggernaut in Maxx Crosby could help them gain a high-motor leader who recorded 10 sacks, 73 total tackles, and an impressive 28 tackles for loss in 2025. Furthermore, Crosby has been rumored to leave the Raiders after playing out the fifth losing season of his seven-year career, as he wants to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

While there have been multiple teams emerging as contenders for the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes, an NFL insider has revealed what kind of trade package the Raiders could be hoping to get for their star defender.

Insider lays out trade package for Maxx Crosby

As Maxx Crosby gets ready to leave the Las Vegas Raiders, FOX NFL Sunday’s Jay Glazer has revealed what teams could pay for the star defensive end. Glazer was on the Yahoo! Sports Daily show and revealed the 28-year-old’s time with the Raiders is done and that he’ll be moved before the NFL Draft in April.

Speculating about what a trade package for the seven-year pro could entail, Glazer made some big claims.

“Max Crosby gets, in general, probably more than Micah,” the veteran broadcaster said.

As per Jay Glazer, teams wanting Crosby will be required to shell out a package better than the two first-round draft picks (2026, 2027) and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark deal made by the Green Bay Packers to bring in star edge rusher Micah Parsons ahead of the 2025 season.

Looking at these requirements from the Bengals’ perspective, they have major draft capital, including the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft and first-, second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2026, 2027, and 2028.

While this comes out to be a massive package for Maxx Crosby, this deal will emerge as a long-term solution to their defensive woes, as he is signed through 2029. Allowing the Bengals to capitalize on their Big Three of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, who have struggled to reach the postseason and compete over the last few years.