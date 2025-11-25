Ja’Marr Chase’s Apology Has a Glaring Omission After Bengals WR Suspended for Spitting Incident

As the Cincinnati Bengals just dropped another one-score game to the New England Patriots, Ja’Marr Chase realized just how much his team needed him. His apology tour has officially begun, after being suspended for one game for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. But the one person who arguably deserved a direct message was left off the list entirely.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“To my team, fans, the Bengals organization, the Steelers organization, and the NFL community: Please know that I’m speaking from the heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh,” Ja’Marr Chase wrote in the apology statement through an Instagram post on November 24. “What I did was wrong. The circumstances don’t matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There’s zero place in our sport-or in life- for that level of disrespect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ja’Marr Chase (@lahjay10_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Ja’Marr Chase took accountability, apologized, and admitted he crossed the line. So why skip the one person directly involved? Was it intentional or an oversight? It’s hard not to wonder about the omission of Ramsey’s name in the statement. But Chase continued the apology tour and widened the list of people he let down. He even directed another part of the statement towards the entire Steelers organization.

“I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization,” Chase further wrote in the statement. “I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me.”

Again… the Steelers. But still no Ramsey. Maybe Ja’Marr Chase did not want to add fuel to an already messy situation. Or maybe he thought apologizing broadly covered it. But the wideout then shifted focus in his statement. He apologized to Bengals fans, teammates, coaches, and the broader NFL community. He also explained how this season drained him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has been a tough season with some incredibly hard losses,” Chase mentioned in his statement. “We’ve all been frustrated. But instead of stepping up with calm, class, and leadership, I let you down. My having to sit out yesterday’s game makes my actions even more inexcusable. I won’t let it happen again.”

Indeed, it has been a frustrating season for the Bengals as they now sit at 3–8. The Bengals have dropped seven of their last eight games, and their quarterback, Joe Burrow, has barely played because of a turf toe injury. When your franchise quarterback is sidelined since Week 2, emotions run hot. But it does help explain Chase’s mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In his statement, Chase also acknowledged the consequences. Missing the recent game against the Patriots, he said, made his mistake “even more inexcusable.”

But even with the chaos, Chase has remained productive this season. He still leads the Bengals with 79 catches and 861 yards. And he’s done that while catching passes from three QBs: Joe Burrow, Jake Browning, and Joe Flacco.

The wideout’s reliability is one reason this moment felt so jarring for Cincinnati. Chase has only missed six games since the Bengals drafted him in 2021. He rarely becomes the center of controversy and is known for his leadership in the team. Hence, Chase wrapped his statement with a promise, vowing to earn back respect “with actions, not words.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The spitting incident that led to Ja’Marr Chase’s suspension

The spitting incident involving Ja’Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey had unfolded during the Bengals’ 34–12 loss to the Steelers in Week 11. Cameras caught Chase spitting at Ramsey. Then Ramsey responded with a punch, which was the only thing noticed by the officials at the time. Consequently, Ramsey was ejected while Chase stayed in the game and finished with three catches for 30 yards.

Post-game, Ja’Marr Chase then denied spitting entirely. But the league disagreed and handed the WR a one-game suspension, which he later appealed. Former NFL receiver Jordy Nelson then reviewed the case and upheld the suspension. The NFL then declared Chase’s suspension in a statement and cited the rules regarding “acts contrary to sportsmanship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the fine that followed the suspension must’ve hit the Cincy wideout hard. Chase lost his $448,333 weekly paycheck. He lost a $58,823 active-game bonus. He also got handed a $14,491 fine. In addition to all these, he also watched his team fall 26-20 to the Patriots without him.

Now the Bengals’ wideout will look ahead to returning for the matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Additionally, the Bengals just confirmed that Joe Burrow is expected to play. A Chase-Burrow reunion could spark the offense and revive a fading season. But can the Bengals recover enough to matter in the division? That depends on discipline, cohesion, and whether moments like this become lessons instead of patterns.