Jessica Alba’s Relationship Status Reportedly Confirmed Amid Joe Burrow Dating Rumors

On social media, posts claimed the actress, Jessica Alba, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, might be more than just acquaintances. The buzz picked up after reports surfaced that the two were spotted together around 2 a.m. in a casino in Las Vegas. It showed them sitting side by side at a gaming table, looking relaxed and deep in conversation. That single image was enough to send fans and gossip accounts into a frenzy, with many wondering if a new celebrity romance might be quietly beginning. However, the reality might be different.

“Multiple people who attended the Zero Bond Vegas opening, which is where the photo was taken, tell us Alba and Burrow were simply part of a larger group of friends hanging out. They weren’t there alone, and there was no PDA or behavior suggesting anything beyond friendship,” TMZ Sports reported, quickly shutting down the rumors. “Jessica Alba Still With Danny Ramirez Amid Joe Burrow Viral Dating Speculation.”

Due to the viral picture, multiple posts began circulating on X, claiming that the actress and the quarterback are a new couple. Amid all the chatter, the speculation gained even more attention after Dov Kleiman shared the photo of the two on X and congratulated them in a post.

“Wholesome: Bengals star QB Joe Burrow and actress Jessica Alba are reportedly dating after being spotted together at 2 AM in Las Vegas. Burrow recently broke up with his employee and model, Olivia Ponton. Congrats to the happy couple 🥹❤️”

But with the recent news, it’s clear that the two aren’t dating. Adding more clarity to the situation, Jessica Alba herself indirectly addressed the speculation through her social media. The actress shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from a getaway to Mexico City, confirming she is currently dating actor Danny Ramirez.

In the post, there were photos of Alba and Ramirez together. Ramirez has also posted photos of himself and Alba from their date night on his own Instagram, writing: “Mexico mágico.”

With that, the Burrow-Alba dating rumors can now be put to rest, at least for now. As for Burrow, he’s still making headlines, with another name on the reported dating list.

Are Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton dating each other?

Back in June 2025, Joe Burrow was spotted out in New York City alongside model Olivia Ponton, adding more fuel to months of dating rumors. The quarterback kept things casual but stylish, stepping out in dark ripped jeans, a short-sleeved hoodie, and a backward cap. Ponton, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, went with a sharp look of her own. She donned a white blazer over black shorts, finished with a small black purse and kitten heels. It was enough to send a buzz among fans.

In fact, photos published by the New York Post showed the pair with friends on June 20, including social media star and former LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics standout Livvy Dunne. Their rumored connection had already been swirling for months. It first grabbed headlines after a reported break-in at Burrow’s Ohio home, when police records revealed that Ponton’s mother had called 911 while her daughter was inside, unsure whether she should hide or go outside.

Audio later obtained by TMZ captured the tense moment, with Ponton also heard saying someone had broken into the house. The speculation didn’t fade after that. In early May last year, the two were again linked when they were both seen arriving at a Formula One Miami Grand Prix event, stepping out of the same van in a clip that quickly spread across social media.

Those moments kept fans wondering whether the two were building a relationship away from the spotlight. The reality is yet to be known as the duo hasn’t addressed anything on the dating rumors.