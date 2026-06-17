Joe Burrow Admits Embracing a “Mean” New Side With His Teammates as Bengals QB Sets High Expectations

2246 days. That’s how long it took for the Cincinnati Bengals #1 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft to realize what was missing from his approach ahead of a crucial 2026 season. The Bengals have been to three Super Bowls so far: Super Bowl XVI, Super Bowl XXIII, and Super Bowl LVI, and have yet to win their first Lombardi trophy. The quarterback is facing pressure to deliver this year, and hence he has taken much of the offseason to recalibrate and look at the situation from a fresh perspective.

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“I think this offseason I’ve really focused on trying to bring urgency to the room,” said Burrow during a recent media interaction. “And try to just get everybody to understand the level of urgency that we have this year, the level of play that is going to be required of every individual that steps foot on that field. So I’ve tried to communicate that. I’ve tried to be a little more vocal, in a mean way. I think that’s a little out of my comfort zone, but that’s somewhere that I’m improving. Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad. I don’t know. We’ll find out.”

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Joe Burrow‘s mindset heading into the 2026 season is clear. The quarterback wants to ensure every player understands the level of focus they need to bring to compete at a championship level.

Such demeanor doesn’t come easily for a calm and composed personality like the Bengals QB. Yet, he views it as a necessary area of personal growth that will also help in achieving team goals. After joining the Bengals, Burrow already clinched the AFC Championship in the 2021 season by beating the Kansas City Chiefs, but the chase for the team’s first Super Bowl win still exists.

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The Bengals have all the necessary tools going into the 2026 season. They traded three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the Giants, and then also added free agent Jonathan Allen and Super Bowl LX winner Boye Mafe to the roster.

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Additionally, they also re-signed WR Kendric Pryor and QB Joe Flacco to a one-year contract. The franchise also drafted DE Cashius Howell and CB Tacario Davis during the 2026 NFL Draft. The 29-year-old QB believes that they have everything they need and is seemingly happy with the offseason roster changes.

“They’re going to keep getting great players to come play for the Bengals, and when they do that, then it’s my job and Zac’s job and the leaders of this team to bring the locker room together and then go execute on the field,” Burrow said during a press conference in May. “We have everything we need.

“We made a big trade for a big-time player. Signed a free agent top safety on the market, and other additions. We’ll see how the rookies end up. But first impressions, we’ve got guys that care about the game, care about their job, and want to be great. When you have young guys like that and veterans as we do, it’s a recipe for success.”

The defensive unit that finished among the bottom three last season now looks promising ahead of the 2026 season. While the offseason defensive additions look great on paper, the unit will have to click early to navigate a brutal AFC North division, which also has the Browns, the Steelers, and the Ravens. Despite that, Burrow appeared optimistic as he laid out his expectations for the team.

“We’re going in expecting to win every game that we step foot on the field. Obviously, you want to win a Super Bowl, and that’s certainly the plan. You got to take it one day at a time, one week at a time, and I’m excited for the journey. Put pressure on guys, I love it, I thrive in it, so we’ll find out who else does. There’s so much greatness that we’re going to be able to achieve this year. I’m just excited to get going,” Burrow added.

Burrow has been quite vocal about what he wants from his team. Whether it translates to their performance on the gridiron will be interesting to see. But for now, the Bengals QB appears motivated and excited for the 2026 season with a revamped squad and mindset.