Joe Burrow Clears Expectations for Bengals After Zac Taylor’s Unorthodox Decision

It has been a rough year for the Cincinnati Bengals. And for Joe Burrow, it has felt even heavier. Still, Sunday appeared different with that rare silver lining, as they defeated the Miami Dolphins 45-21. For once, of course, smiles replaced frustration. And now Burrow wants to continue this way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It was fun, obviously not the season that we wanted,” Burrow said. “We got three games, two games now, to get that taste out of our mouth and get some momentum going in the offseason, so we’re gonna go enjoy this one.”

During the game, Burrow was sharp, confident, and in control. He finished with 309 yards. Four touchdowns. He completed 25 of 32 throws. This was the best game of his season. More importantly, he looked like himself. That MVP-level version Who Dey Nation has missed all season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Burrow made it clear why this moment mattered. He doubled down on how much it hurt him to be out due to a turf toe injury.

“I’m having fun playing football,” Burrow told reporters after the win. “Not playing football is not fun. Sitting in the locker room rehabbing all day, that’s not why you do it. This is why you do it right here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The message was simple. Being back matters more than numbers. Earlier this month, the Bengals player had already hinted at this mindset. He spoke openly about perspectives.

“If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing this,” Burrow said. “I have been through a lot. If it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for? That is the mindset I am trying to bring to the table.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That mindset now feels central. But the standings still tell the hard truth. The Bengals are out. Still, head coach Zac Taylor celebrated, but in a unique way.

Zac Taylor celebrates Bengals’ win unorthodoxly

While the season slipped away last weekend, the Bengals refused to fold. Instead, they unloaded on Miami on Sunday. This was the highest-scoring game of the Zac Taylor era. And after everything the Queen City has endured, the head coach responded in his own way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor handed out game balls to everyone. Not stars. Not captains. Everyone.

It was his way of rewarding effort after playoff hopes officially vanished.

Then, one performance stood above the rest. It was Chase Brown. The Bengals back had a night to remember. Three touchdowns in one game. It marked the fourth time in his career that he scored both ways. On top of that, he stacked up 109 all-purpose yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the defense kept feeding the momentum. Cincinnati forced three turnovers. Again. That has become a trend over the past month. And Taylor made it clear who benefits from that chaos. Speaking after the game, he praised Brown’s impact and versatility.

“I think Chase is a huge weapon for us and does a great job with his explosiveness,” Taylor said in his press conference.

Taylor went deeper into what makes Brown special. He highlighted the parts that casual fans miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a tremendous matchup in the pass game as well, which he probably doesn’t get enough credit for,” the coach said. “He’s won a lot of those choice routes underneath. He caught a (corner route) for a touchdown today when he was matched up on a linebacker. He’s been a great weapon for us. I’m happy to have him.”

In the end, this win was not about the standings. It was about a response, about pride, and about a coach choosing unity.