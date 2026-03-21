Bengals’ Joe Burrow Confirms Interest in Move Outside the NFL Ahead of Fanatics Flag Football Event

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Burrow has his eyes on something bigger than football

With NFL players now officially cleared to compete, the opportunity feels real

Burrow is stepping into a high-profile flag football showdown

For the first time, NFL players will get a chance to chase Olympic gold at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. And Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made it clear ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic event that it is a dream he has held onto for years, as he looks to become an Olympic gold medalist.

“When this got announced, I was pretty excited about it,” Burrow said today. “The opportunity to win a gold medal, you know, that’s something that I’ve thought about. A moment like that for a long time, since I was a kid. I think it will be something very special.”

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Last week, NFL owners gave the green light for players to join Olympic flag football, and all 32 teams are on board with this decision. This means Joe Burrow can now be part of the action. But there’s a catch: only one NFL player can be on each team for now. So, Burrow might have to compete with his teammate Ja’Marr Chase, and Chase could also be up against big names like Justin Jefferson.

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However, Burrow is ready for this move outside the NFL, as he has been very vocal about the opportunity for quite some time.

“I really want to play for the Olympic flag football team,” Burrow said last year on Pardon My Take. “Like me, Ja’marr, Justin, me, and my friends out there playing football… I think it’d be really cool.”

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That vision now feels closer than ever. The Olympics will take place from July 14 to July 30, 2028. While each team has ten players, the game itself will be played as six-on-six. And Burrow’s recent play suggests he’ll be one of the solid choices.

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Even with a toe injury that limited him to just eight games in 2025, he completed 66.8% of his passes for 1,809 yards, tossing 17 touchdowns and only five picks.

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The Bengals had a 5-3 record with him, and they really struggled when he wasn’t on the field, which shows just how important he is to the team. For now, though, Burrow is not looking too far ahead. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time comeback player is locked in on the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Joe Burrow is getting ready for FFC

Joe Burrow is taking part in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic as one of the captains with Tom Brady. While Brady teams up with Eagles star Jalen Hurts and other NFL players, Burrow will join forces with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, making for an exciting matchup that fans won’t want to miss.

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Looking at Brady’s group, the Founders FFC roster stacks serious talent. His team includes:

Terence Crawford

Stefon Diggs

Rob Gronkowski

Damar Hamlin

Jalen Hurts

Ashton Jeanty

Alvin Kamara

Von Miller

Patrick Peterson

DeVonta Smith

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Antoine Winfield Jr.

On the other hand, the Wildcats FFC squad brings its own firepower. Burrow and Daniels lead a group that includes:

Davante Adams

Saquon Barkley

Odell Beckham Jr.

DeAndre Hopkins

Derwin James Jr.

Kyle Juszczyk

Luke Kuechly

Jalen Ramsey

Logan Paul

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Both teams will also face off against the U.S. men’s national flag football team, the current world champions. All three teams will play against each other in a round-robin format starting March 21 in Los Angeles, which will make the competition even more thrilling. And this event could be a great way for players to prepare for the Olympics, especially now that they can compete for gold in 2028.

These developments signal exciting times ahead for the players and the sport.