Joe Burrow Forced to Change Bengals Gear Mid-Game Against Cardinals Amid Technical Difficulties

As the Cincinnati Bengals were decimating the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 17 clash, QB1 Joe Burrow had to make a quick trip to the bench to mend a gear-related issue. Burrow, who missed a majority of the season with a Grade 3 turf toe injury, looked like his superstar self at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati as he lit up Arizona with two touchdown passes in the first half.

Midway through the game, the Bengals QB1 had to rush to the bench and switch out the malfunctioning helmet. Just before this moment, Burrow signaled to the Cincinnati coaching staff that he couldn’t hear anything due to the technical difficulties.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.