Joe Burrow Injury Update: Bengals Seemingly Confirm QB’s Return Date After Joe Flacco Decision

The Cincinnati Bengals were hoping to have their franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow, back before they face the 9-2 New England Patriots. Burrow had a good practice week as well. But according to reports, the team isn’t rushing Burrow’s comeback. Cincinnati may have to wait a little longer before the 28-year-old is ready to start under center.

Strong rumors had circulated earlier that he might play against the Patriots. Now, the timeline has been postponed until the Week 13 game against the Ravens on Thanksgiving. The Bengals have also handled this week with a lot of care. Burrow pushed to play and never had a setback, but with a short week because of the Thanksgiving game, the team felt it was smarter to wait.

Joe Burrow looked really good throwing in practice, and it felt like a major step toward his return. He put his full weight on his front left foot without any hesitation, which is a big sign he’s getting healthier. His throwing motion looked natural and smooth, not stiff or careful. He even twisted on that left foot during his normal throwing motion, something he simply wouldn’t do unless he felt stable and confident.

After a few throws, he took a moment to stretch the lower part of his left foot and ankle, just to keep it loose, but nothing looked alarming or uncomfortable. His deep ball looked especially strong. Overall, his movement and body language showed someone trending in the right direction.

“When he’s out there, I do know there’s a certain tightening up that everyone needs to do,” Center Ted Karras summed everything up well when talking about Burrow’s return. When QB1 is active, the whole team sharpens up.

The final decision about this week’s starter came on Friday, and they made it early enough to give Joe Flacco the full starter reps in the final practice.

Joe Flacco set to start Week 12

Joe Flacco has also been a big part of keeping this team steady. He’s given Cincinnati exactly what they needed. Stability, experience, and a real fighting chance. The veteran QB will get at least one more start against the Patriots.

The NFL also upheld Ja’Marr Chase‘s one-game suspension for spitting on Jalen Ramsey. He will miss this week’s game, losing both a full game check and an additional fine. And if you are entering Week 12 against a 9-2 Patriots, who are on an 8-game winning streak, the Bengals and Flacco will miss Chase’s service dearly.

