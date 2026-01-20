Joe Burrow Issues Aggressive Statement on Controversial Incident After NFL Stars Confirm Stance Against Refs

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has weighed in on the controversial moments from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. As chatter around officiating grows louder, the QB has made his stance very clear.

“The amount of ppl [people] that don’t understand what a catch is in the rule book flabbergasts me,” he wrote on X. “And it’s not the officials. The two plays yesterday were not difficult calls, and they got them both right.”

One of the questionable rulings came during the Buffalo Bills‘ 33-30 loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday. In overtime, QB Josh Allen connected with wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who went to the ground with his knee touching the turf after being tackled by Broncos defender Ja’Quan McMillan. Then, he gained possession of the ball, and officials ruled it an interception. The call helped Denver drive downfield and eventually win after drawing two pass interference penalties.

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was among those who thought it should have been a catch. He admitted to never having seen such a play “be called anything but a catch.”

Ex- quarterback Dan Orlovsky also chimed in, claiming the play should have been ruled “a catch every time.”

The differing outcomes fueled frustration online, but Burrow’s message ultimately defended the call.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.

