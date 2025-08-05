Joe Burrow Leaves Zac Taylor Scratching Head as Bengals HC Confirms Trey Hendrickson’s Effect on Locker Room

In this training camp, there’s something different in Cincinnati. Not just buzz. Not hype. Something more grounded, like clarity. After years of stop-start preseasons marred by injuries and interruptions, Joe Burrow is finally having the training camp every elite quarterback needs, but rarely gets. Burrow, now entering Year 6, doesn’t look like someone just knocking off the rust. He looks like a quarterback who’s added layers to his game that weren’t there even during his MVP-caliber 2024 season. And now that he has it, the results are blowing even the Cincinnati Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor‘s mind.

Former Bengals’ quarterback Boomer Esiason, feels Burrow has the abilities, however, he has to find the right feel, “He doesn’t have to play but like 20 to 30 to 40 plays, but he’s just got to get that feel of life football and not feel like the first time you’re out there like last year against the Patriots, he looked very uncomfortable in that game, and that’s a game that they should’ve put up 30 points in.” Burrow’s 2024 campaign was nothing short of historic: he led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and touchdown passes (43), while completing over 70% of his throws and posting a stellar passer rating of 108.5 and QBR of 74.7, finishing third in the league.

And now? He’s throwing deeper with more anticipation. During practices, as Zac Taylor revealed himself, he’s threading needles into double coverage with absolute conviction. As he sat down with Kay Adams, Kay asked Taylor what it means that Burrow is feeling better than ever, and the HC’s reply? It sent an alert through the whole NFL world. He said, “I think it’s weird, but I’ve got friends in the league, and you talk. You kinda recap the training camp, and I’ve kinda made that comment like, ‘Joe got better. and I don’t even know how that’s possible.’ It’s just some of the drills he’s making right now; he’s good as I’ve seen him. And we gotta continue on that.

With Burrow at full strength and elite playmakers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at his disposal, their offense is one of the NFL’s most dangerous units. Yet despite the firepower on offense, Cincinnati’s defense remains a concern. Last year, the unit ranked near the bottom of the league in scoring allowed, placing 25th overall. That discrepancy between offensive dominance and defensive mediocrity cast a shadow over what could have been a playoff-caliber season.

Adams further asked Taylor, “Could you describe what that means, that his throws are better than ever?” And the Bengals head coach replied, “The anticipation is, I think even higher level. It’s not even the anticipation, it’s the spots on the anticipation, the types of throws, just the voids in the field he’s seeing. He’s always been an excellent guy. I think it’s really beneficial for him to get all these training camp reps, that he’s maybe at times missing past. And it feels like he’s in a really good spot now.”

But while Burrow’s brilliance has the Bengals dreaming big, the tone inside the locker room is being quietly set by a different kind of leader, one whose impact isn’t measured in touchdowns but in presence, professionalism, and pressure off the edge.

Trey Hendrickson brings positivity for Zac Taylor and the Bengals’ locker room

That leader is Trey Hendrickson, who, despite ongoing contract tensions, has emerged as a stabilizing force for a young defense searching for both identity and guidance. The All‑Pro edge ended his holdout and reported to the facility, while still without a new contract in hand. Set to make $16 million in 2025, he’s pushing for a long-term extension with guaranteed money beyond this season. The Bengals recently made an offer to keep him on board, and according to a source, Hendrickson’s return to camp is viewed as a good-faith gesture to help jumpstart negotiations. An extended holdout could have also cost him a portion of his base salary.

But putting business aside, Kay Adams asked Zac Taylor, “Trey being here is such a great sign. Love that he’s around the team, and the business side is the business side. From your coach’s lens, what is the biggest benefit of having him out there, around the team? For himself, maybe, or even more for the team.” And Taylor’s reply was rather satisfying. ” I think we got a lot of young players on that side of the ball, in this position. So I think every tid bit of information that he’s able to give them, besides from Jerry Montgomery, has already given them.” Trey, who turns 31 this season, is coming off a dominant year as the NFL’s sack leader with 17.5, earning his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod and a spot on the AP All-Pro Team. If a deal gets done, it would mark the first time since the end of the 2024 season that the Bengals have their full roster intact and fully engaged.

Taylor further added, “So I think that’s good to hear from a player often times, and then just see he’s been positive in the locker room, it’s great to have him around. Hopefully, when something shakes up, he’s here, he’s been around the installs, he’s been around the team, in a seamless transition.” Coach Zac Taylor has praised his impact, noting that younger players are soaking up Hendrickson’s experience, especially during installs and drills, creating seamless integration once he does hit the field. Will Hendrickson’s return be the spark that finally unites this Bengals roster, and can a long-term deal bring stability to a defense still searching for its identity?