Joe Burrow Makes Bold Demand to Bengals Front Office Amid Trey Hendrickson Drama

For the second straight week, Bengals wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley just lined up against players he once called teammates. Just last year, he was with Washington. The undrafted Penn State product cracked the Commanders’ 53-man roster in 2023 but barely saw the field – 3 snaps on offense and 7 on special teams. By 2024, he was stuck on their practice squad, and when no futures deal came his way, Joe Burrow’s Bengals took a chance. They signed him on February 4 to a reserve/future contract for the 2025 season. And hasn’t he made the most of this opportunity? Even his QB is rallying for him.

At training camp, Tinsley powered through one-on-one drills, 7-on-7s, and 11-on-11s. He caught passes, gained reps, and earned the trust of the coaching staff. During the second week of camp, HC Zac Taylor praised him, saying, “He’s done everything he can. A guy like that knows where to line up, no questions asked. He’s created opportunities for himself.” But camp is one thing. Preseason is where the real test begins. So, the wide receiver made sure to deliver a highlight reel performance from the moment he stepped on the field.

During the preseason game against Washington, Tinsley made a one-handed grab, scored 2 touchdowns, and hauled in five catches for 73 yards. One of those scores came from Jake Browning in the second quarter, a tough, contested catch that turned heads. And none other than Joe Burrow took notice. The Bengals’ quarterback praised his receiver after the game. “Hopefully, he secured a spot,” Burrow said. “He’s been making plays all camp. You can trust a guy like that. Smart, versatile, valuable.” That sounds less like casual praise and more like a direct message to the Bengals’ front office.

However, Joe Burrow isn’t alone in making a case for the wide receiver. During the Bengals vs Commanders preseason game, Monday Night Football’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman couldn’t stop talking about Tinsley. Buck shouted, “Have a night, Mitchell Tinsley!” Aikman agreed, pointing out his body control and strong hands. “That’s a heck of a play,” he said after Tinsley’s second touchdown. Buck also added that when Zac Taylor was asked about standout receivers, “the first name he said was Mitch Tinsley.” So here’s the question: how does the Bengals’ front office keep him off the 53-man roster now?

Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has been preparing Tinsley for that possibility. He’s been using him on every special teams unit, just like Washington once did. But this time, the wide receiver might not be buried down the depth chart. “Going into camp, my goal was to take advantage of opportunities and execute,” Tinsley had said after a practice at training camp. “If I’m asked to do anything, I can do it.” It’s a remarkable turnaround for a player who was an afterthought.

While Tinsley makes headlines for all the right reasons, the Bengals’ front office faces a storm on the other side of the roster. Cue the Trey Hendrickson drama.

What do we know so far about the Trey Hendrickson contract situation?

For weeks, the Bengals and their All-Pro pass rusher have been locked in a contract standoff. Trey Hendrickson wants guaranteed money beyond 2025. The Bengals don’t want to commit. Both sides have already agreed on the tenure length and the total amount, but the guarantees? That’s the sticking point. Doesn’t it sound familiar?

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Oct 6, 2024 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson 91 stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati Paycor Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKatiexStratmanx 20241006_krs_gt1_030

Elite pass rushers like Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and Maxx Crosby have already locked in long-term security this year. Trey Hendrickson just wants the same. Recently, Joe Burrow made his feelings clear regarding the situation. “It’s been a long negotiation. Trey Hendrickson is a fine player. He’s a good guy. We want him here.” And why not? Remember what Hendrickson did in the Week 9 game last season? He recorded four sacks, earning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. He led the league with 17.5 sacks in the 2024 season. Watching his defense get plummeted without Hendrickson only made Burrow’s plea louder. As such, trade rumors have also been swirling.

According to ESPN’s Tom Pelissero, Cincinnati turned down an offer of a second-round pick and change before the draft. They wanted a first-rounder. Later, the price shifted – now they want a draft pick plus a young impact player. Not just that. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini backed that up, reporting that the Bengals were asking for a 2026 first-rounder and a defensive player. Teams like the Browns have checked in, but they have not been seriously pursuing. The Patriots also made a call, but Mike Vrabel shuffling the defense this close to the season seems unlikely.

So here we are. On one hand, Joe Burrow wants the front office to reward Tinsley’s rise. On the other hand, he’s urging them to resolve Hendrickson’s contract mess. The Bengals’ decisions here could define their season. And with Burrow speaking up, the front office won’t be able to stay silent much longer.