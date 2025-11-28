Joe Burrow Makes First Statement After Returning From Toe Injury vs Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has stepped back onto the field against the Baltimore Ravens after missing nine games. He has returned from a toe injury just in time for the AFC North showdown on Thanksgiving. But the Bengals currently sit at 3-8, so many wondered why he chose to come back at this stage. However, Burrow didn’t hesitate to explain.

“We’re getting paid a lot of money to play a kid’s game,” Joe Burrow told NBC reporter Melissa Clark on the sidelines before the Thanksgiving game. “I love playing. I just wanna put on a show for the fans, be out there with my guys, go out and play well.”

The Cincy QB just delivered his first public statement after returning from injury, but his mindset feels refreshing. And honestly, it’s exactly what the Bengals need in a season that hasn’t gone their way. Burrow went down with turf toe in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before the injury, he threw for 76 yards and one touchdown on 7-of-13 passing in the Week 2 win.

Then the Bengals collapsed without Joe Burrow. They went 1-8 while the QB recovered after starting 2-0 with him under center. Backup QB Jake Browning struggled to keep the offense functional. But the moment veteran QB Joe Flacco arrived, everything changed. The offense suddenly found rhythm.

Yes, the Bengals have dropped four straight games. But that losing streak isn’t on the offense. Since Flacco took over, Cincinnati has been scoring around 27 points per game. Flacco has thrown for 1,636 yards and 13 touchdowns in that span. He brought experience, home, and stability to Cincinnati. Still, when QB1 returns, the whole team tightens up, and Bengals’ Center Ted Karras echoed that thought.

“When he’s [Burrow] out there, I do know there’s a certain tightening up that everyone needs to do,” Karras said recently while talking about Burrow’s return.

Ever since Joe Burrow returned to full practice on November 19, he has looked sharp. During practice, he put full weight on his left foot without hesitation. His throwing motion also looked smooth and natural. That felt like the biggest sign he was ready to go again. So, the Bengals will welcome him back with open arms.

A confident Joe Burrow tends to elevate the offense instantly. But whether his presence can shift anything for Cincinnati in the Thanksgiving matchup is still up for debate.

Can Joe Burrow’s return help the Bengals secure a win against the Ravens?

The Ravens are currently on a five-game winning streak, and they look strong. Even then, Burrow’s return adds intrigue and energy in Cincinnati. Last season, Burrow nearly beat Baltimore in a wild 35-34 game. He threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns. But Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson stole the show late with three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

However, Jackson hasn’t played at that level in recent weeks. He hasn’t reached a 60% completion rate or 200 passing yards in his last three games. That slump is his longest since his 2018 rookie year. Will the Bengals try to exploit that dip? Or will Jackson bounce back in a rivalry game with division stakes? That’s the big question.

Still, the bigger concern for Cincinnati is not Burrow or the offense. It’s the defense that’s holding back Cincinnati. The Bengals have given up 360 points in 11 games. That’s 32.7 points per game – the worst in the league. The Bengals’ defense has also allowed 418 yards per game while they struggle against the run and against tight ends. And Burrow knows this, too, as he recently emphasized that the players need to step up.

However, the Ravens have the tools to attack every one of those weaknesses. If Baltimore starts fast, Cincinnati could be in trouble again. But sometimes belief is enough to spark something unexpected, and the Bengals will hope that is the case. But can Joe Burrow deliver one of those classic ‘prove-everyone-wrong’ performances? It’s a question that makes this Thanksgiving clash so compelling. And Burrow, as always, seems eager to answer them.