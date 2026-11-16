Joe Burrow has the Cincinnati Bengals playing some of their best football in years, and his latest performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers only strengthened the growing MVP conversation. He threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-18 victory, extending Cincinnati’s winning streak to five games and moving the team into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

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Yet, while the crowd at Paycor Stadium chanted his name, Burrow made it clear that neither individual recognition nor the division lead is enough. The quarterback delivered that message after the game when asked about Cincinnati’s position at 7-2.

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“No one is winning the division with seven wins,” Burrow told reporters after the Week 10 win. “Nobody’s making the playoffs with seven wins, and we certainly aren’t satisfied.”

The response reflected how Burrow is approaching a season that is quickly becoming one of the most impressive of his career. He acknowledged his performance when asked what kind of quarterback he was against Pittsburgh, answering, “A great one.”

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Against Pittsburgh, Burrow completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He had already thrown for 302 yards and three scores by halftime, helping Cincinnati build a 24-3 advantage before the Steelers could mount any meaningful response.

The performance also placed him alongside some of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history. Burrow became only the third player to throw at least 20 touchdown passes across a five-game stretch, joining Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, according to the figures cited by NBC Sports.

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His fourth touchdown against Pittsburgh also extended his streak to five consecutive games with at least four total touchdowns, matching Manning’s 2004 run.

The MVP discussion has consequently gathered momentum. Burrow entered the Steelers matchup as one of the leading candidates and strengthened his position with another dominant outing. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was equally emphatic when asked about his quarterback’s form.

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“It would be impossible to say anyone is playing better,” Taylor said. “I’m not watching every game, but I bet the people that aren’t talking about him aren’t watching our games, because if you are, it’s really hard to say that he is not the best player on planet Earth.”

Burrow has also benefited from the production around him. Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 231 yards against Pittsburgh, while running back Chase Brown contributed two receiving touchdowns. That balance has made Cincinnati’s offense increasingly difficult to contain during its winning streak.

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The Bengals’ five consecutive victories have taken them to 7-2 and given them control of the AFC North, but Burrow is wary of treating that position as an achievement in itself. Cincinnati missed the playoffs in 2024 and finished 6-11 in 2025, despite Burrow’s strong individual production before a turf-toe injury interrupted his last year’s campaign.

The quarterback has experienced what it means to produce at an elite level without the team success to match. In 2024, he also believed his MVP-caliber season would not be enough to win the award because the Bengals finished 9-8 and missed the postseason. “I’ll win one one day,” he said at the time.

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This season could give him another opportunity, but Burrow is keeping the focus on what Cincinnati still needs to accomplish. The Bengals travel to face the Washington Commanders in Week 11, with plenty of football remaining before the division and playoff picture are settled.

For now, the MVP chants are growing louder, and Burrow’s numbers make the case difficult to ignore. His response, however, shows that he is not prepared to treat seven wins as the finish line.