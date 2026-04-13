Joe Burrow & Olivia Ponton Fuel Marriage Speculations After Being Seen at NFL Star’s Wedding

Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton are back being the talk of the town, and this time, the buzz is even louder. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was first linked to Ponton in the fall of 2024, and the two were later spotted together in Los Angeles near the end of March. Now, after being seen again at a fellow NFL player’s wedding, speculation about their relationship has only picked up.

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A Bengals fan named Jennifer Schultz posted a video on X that went viral. The clip featured Burrow and Ponton at the wedding festivities of Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa and Amanda Kassidikian in California. Shortly after, videos from the rehearsal dinner began circulating on social media.

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In that clip, Ponton leans over and whispers something to Burrow as they sit next to each other. He replies briefly before turning his attention back to the table. Even though the moment is just a few seconds long, fans quickly began to interpret their body language.

For the record, Burrow and Bosa were teammates on the Ohio State Buckeyes football team in 2015, when Burrow was a true freshman, and Bosa was a junior.

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Bosa is now starting a new journey with Kassidikian. They first crossed paths at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, started dating in 2022, and got engaged in July 2024. Kassidikian has gained a solid following on social media and even had her bachelorette party earlier in 2026, which created more excitement around the wedding.

In June 2024, DeuxMoi first reported that the Bengals quarterback and the model were casually dating, but it didn’t seem like a big deal back then. However, by December, things changed when Ponton reported a break-in at Burrow’s home in Ohio while he was gone.

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As time went on, they began to show up together more often. In May 2025, they appeared together at F1 Miami, marking their first public sighting since the incident. Shortly after, fans saw them leaving The Carlyle Hotel after the Met Gala. Then in June, photographers captured them again during a night out in New York City, keeping everyone curious about their relationship status.

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In November 2025, reports suggested Burrow brought Ponton to a private players’ party but kept things low-key. Then, this year in February, they were seen together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, which created more buzz.

So while Burrow was simply there to celebrate a friend’s big moment, the internet had its own ideas. What began as a simple outing quickly became a hot topic, with fans piecing things together and fueling the marriage rumors even more.

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Joe Burrow’s wedding appearance with Olivia Ponton sparks fresh buzz

What exactly made Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton’s interaction stand out was not the words but the vibe around it.

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Even though the Bengals quarterback was mostly looking away after their interaction, some fans pointed out Ponton moved a little when she noticed the camera. Because of those little hints, some fans felt the interaction was a bit awkward, even if there wasn’t anything solid to draw from it.

“He is so uncomfortable being seen on camera with that girl, omg,” one fan wrote.

Some people think the couple is still keeping things low-key, while others read into the body language.

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“He’s noticing the camera and looks uncomfortable,” a fan added. Meanwhile, another said, “Looks like him and OP really are a couple…”

For now, the video raises more questions than it answers. Neither Burrow nor Ponton has addressed it publicly, but the buzz keeps growing every time they’re spotted together. And that hasn’t stopped fans from making their own assumptions.

“Joe Brrr back with the Olivia Ponton… Ms. Burrow,” one fan wrote, while another confidently added, “She’s getting the ring.”

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Even if their relationship remains in the rumor stage, their appearances together continue to spark conversation among the fans. In fact, many fans seem invested in seeing where this goes next.