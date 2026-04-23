Joe Burrow Receives Reality Check After Bengals QB Issued Ultimatum Before Dexter Lawrence Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals recently made waves by trading their 10th overall pick to acquire defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, clearly aiming to improve a defense that had a tough time in 2025. While this move does help the team provide the much-needed support for Joe Burrow, former NFL player James Harrison seemed to have a different perspective on the move, which he shared on the Deebo & Joe podcast.

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“They had to do something to show Joe we’re trying to win,” James Harrison said on the latest Deebo & Joe podcast. “Joe Burrow, if they really wanted to help you, they would have gotten you an offensive lineman to protect you because if you can’t be protected, how you go last season? How can you go be happy? How can you go love the game again, Joe? You want to love the game, Joe? You got to stay on your feet… This season is—it’s a big year for the Bengals, and they know that.”

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But that criticism really resonates in Cincinnati. The Bengals still have big problems on offense, particularly with their offensive line. Since coming into the league, Burrow has been the QB who has been sacked the fourth most in the league, according to StatMuse.

Now, after trading away a top-10 pick, it seems even harder to make significant improvements in that area. The front office did manage to bring back guard Dalton Risner after a solid 2025 season. However, that alone is not expected to solve the problem.

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The lack of safety Burrow has on the Bengals’ offense was proven last season as well, when he suffered an injury in Game 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Grade 3 turf toe injury kept Burrow out of action for 10 weeks, which derailed another campaign where he had a lot of expectations.

While there is no certainty as to how Burrow gets the help he needs on offense, the defensive pickup of Lawrence is a great move by the Bengals. The 29-year-old was a standout in 2024, but injuries held him back last season. If he gets back to his best, this trade could really change the Bengals’ defense.

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Imago January 04, 2026: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260104_zma_c04_239 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Lawrence has three Pro Bowl selections to his name and has proven how he anchors a defense during his time with the New York Giants.

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Burrow has shown the Bengals what he can do in the postseason, but since the Super Bowl appearance, the Bengals have not done all that well. This prompted the QB to make an ultimatum to the franchise and bring in a player like Lawrence, according to a respectable TV personality.

Joe Burrow issued ultimatum before Dexter Lawrence trade

The decision to trade the 10th pick for Lawrence didn’t just happen randomly; a league insider mentioned that Joe Burrow was the key reason behind this bold action.

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“I was told Joe Burrow is the one calling the shots in Cincinnati,” Dan Patrick said on his show. “From what I’m told, Joe Burrow said to management, ‘You gotta do something defensively, or I’m out of here.’ I was told this morning by a source, who said that Joe has given them an ultimatum.”

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The Bengals gave up 233.8 passing yards and 147.1 rushing yards each game. To make things worse, losing Trey Hendrickson left them with even fewer dependable players on that side of the ball.

So, the front office decided to change things up and really focus on improving the defense this offseason. ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out that the team is “trying to win this year to keep Joe Burrow happy.”

Burrow certainly needed help to lead the Bengals. While there are question marks on whether that is enough, their efforts to maximize the QB’s prime are there to be seen. They also have some draft picks remaining, with one available in the second-round, where they can look to add some depth to their defense.