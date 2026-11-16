Joe Burrow Shows Frustration After NFL Officials Miss Clear Penalty on Ja’Marr Chase Against Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently playing against their AFC North divisional rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, for the second time this season at Paycor Stadium, with the Bengals leading 38-11. But despite the huge lead, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could not help but be frustrated when the league’s sideline officials failed to call a clear penalty against Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

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A clip from the game posted on X showed the commentator for the game, NBC broadcast analyst Cris Collinsworth, pointing out that Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (jersey #22) grabbed Chase’s jersey from behind and pulled as the receiver tried to evade the defensive lineman in the end zone. But there was no whistle blown, which led to Burrow raising his arms questioningly at the referees.

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“I think Joe Burrow could see it maybe easier than the officials could,” Collinsworth said, when the moment was replayed in slow motion during the broadcast. “You’re gonna see a little tug right there.”

Although Collinsworth and Burrow both noted that it was a clear instance of defensive holding, sideline officials did not seem to either agree or notice it.

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The play in question took place in the first quarter of the game with nine minutes and 14 seconds left on the clock, during the Bengals’ opening drive. With the team at 1st-and-goal, Burrow attempted a short pass to Ja’Marr Chase, who was waiting in the end zone, from the Steelers’ six-yard line. Samuel tugged the wide receiver’s jersey, and the pass went incomplete, although the Bengals managed to score a field goal three plays later.

NFL officiating has been at the center of much controversy this season, and the trend seems to be continuing in this game as well. Analysts and players have pointed out that while the referees have been cracking down more severely on violent hits under the 2026 season’s new player safety mandates, there have also been a large number of missed penalty calls as well.

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But while the officials did not throw the flag on the defensive holding against the Steelers, they did throw it at the 15:00 mark of the first quarter against Bengals linebacker J. Giles-Harris during the opening kickoff return citing “offensive holding,” which led to Cincinnati suffering a ten-yard loss.

It is unclear if the inconsistency in officiating is related to the last-minute changes made by the NFL due to the FAA ground stop fiasco. In an unprecedented move, the league announced that NFL referee Don Willard will be traveling 110 miles to Cincinnati after officiating the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts game in the early slot to attend the Bengals game.

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“NFL referee Don Willard will officiate two games in one day because of travel delays from the FAA’s ground stop,” Front Office Sports reported. “Ref Dolphins-Colts at 1 p.m. in Indianapolis. Drive 110 miles to Cincinnati. Ref Steelers-Bengals at 8:20 p.m.”

The strain on NFL officials could lead to certain nuanced calls being missed on the gridiron. But even as a former Bengals receiver, broadcaster Cris Collinsworth found it unacceptable when defensive back Jordan Battle stood over Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf after breaking up a pass Aaron Rodgers threw to him.

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“He just sat there and looked at him and cost his team 15 yards, and gave the Steelers a chance to wake up,” Collinsworth said.

Battle’s action did nothing for his team other than cost them a few precious yards. Officials immediately threw a flag on the defensive back for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting), handing Pittsburgh a free 15 yards and an automatic first down.

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But the Bengals will likely be able to redeem themselves after their 30–27 loss in Week 3 if they continue at their current pace without giving the Steelers any more chances at staging a comeback.