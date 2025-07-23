Joe Burrow Shrugs Off Shemar Stewart In 2 Words as Bengals QB Confirms ‘Disappointment’ With Trey Hendrickson

As training camp opens for the Bengals, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the team’s defensive front, and franchise quarterback Joe Burrow is speaking out. In an unprecedented start to the offseason, the team is simultaneously navigating the absence of first-round rookie Shemar Stewart and a trade request from veteran star Trey Hendrickson.

Joe Burrow didn’t mince words when addressing Shemar Stewart’s absence from the Bengals’ activities this offseason, simply calling it “very different.” While the two haven’t had much time to build rapport, Burrow didn’t show concern about the defensive end’s personal decision, instead shifting focus to a more emotional topic on Trey Hendrickson.

The quarterback admitted to being “disappointed” over Hendrickson’s trade request, acknowledging their strong on-field chemistry and the locker room connection they shared. “Yeah, it’s certainly new and unique,” Burrow said, speaking of Stewart. “I certainly don’t have the relationship with Shemar that I do with Trey yet, since we haven’t spent as much time together, but he’s doing what he feels is best.”

As training camp approaches, his sentiments mirror the uncertainty surrounding Cincinnati’s defensive front.

