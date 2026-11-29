Joe Burrow had already taken a significant hit from Chase Young when another concerning moment emerged late in the Cincinnati Bengals‘ game against the New Orleans Saints. The quarterback was slow to get back to his feet after the fourth-quarter collision, drawing attention to the punishment he had absorbed during the contest.

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But the concern didn’t just end with that play. As the game approached its conclusion, FOX 19 reporter Joe Danneman noticed Burrow working through a limp on the field. The reporter flagged the development on X, suggesting it would be something to ask the quarterback about after the game.

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“Joe Burrow working through a limp here at the end of the game. Will be something to ask about after.”

The observation came just as Burrow had helped Cincinnati secure a 19-9 victory over New Orleans at Paycor Stadium. While the Bengals celebrated an important home win, the late-game sighting raised questions about the quarterback’s condition heading into the team’s next assignment.

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The post did not establish the cause or severity of the apparent discomfort. However, its timing was notable given the hit Burrow had taken from Young earlier in the fourth quarter. According to reporting from the Cincinnati Enquirer, Burrow was slow to get up following the collision with the Saints defensive end.

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There was no immediate confirmed diagnosis or official injury update accompanying the observation. For now, the concern is limited to what was visible late in the game and the reporter’s description of Burrow’s movement.

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The possible injury concern came after a productive afternoon for the Bengals quarterback. Burrow completed 11 of 19 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, while also scoring on the ground. His opening-drive scramble helped Cincinnati establish an early advantage, and his late touchdown connection with Colbie Young added another significant milestone to his afternoon.

That 1-yard touchdown pass was Burrow’s 187th career passing touchdown, tying former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason for third place in franchise history.

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The milestone also added context to another statistic highlighted by NFL analyst Ian Hartitz. In a post following the game, Hartitz noted that Burrow had reached 12 passing touchdowns from inside the five-yard line, the highest total in the NFL, with no other quarterback in double digits. The figure underlined how effective Burrow has been when Cincinnati gets close to the end zone.

Burrow’s afternoon had started with a different kind of contribution. On the Bengals’ opening possession, he scrambled five yards into the end zone to cap a 10-play, 72-yard drive. Evan McPherson missed the extra point, leaving Cincinnati with a 6-0 lead. McPherson later added a 54-yard field goal to make it 9-0 before halftime.

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The Bengals extended their advantage in the second half with another McPherson field goal before Burrow found Colbie Young for the 1-yard score in the fourth quarter. That made it 19-3, giving Cincinnati enough breathing room to withstand a late Saints touchdown.

New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough connected with Devaughn Vele for a four-yard score with 45 seconds remaining, but the two-point conversion failed. The Bengals held on for the 19-9 win, improving to 8-3, while the Saints fell to 3-8.

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Burrow’s performance included a rushing touchdown, a franchise milestone, and the league’s leading total of passing touchdowns from inside the five-yard line. Yet the final image of the quarterback working through a limp could prove more consequential than the numbers.

The Bengals will need to assess Burrow’s condition before drawing conclusions about his availability. Until the quarterback or the team provides an update, the nature of the concern remains unclear.