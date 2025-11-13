Joe Burrow Urged to Take Page From Joe Flacco After NFL Veteran Sets Boundaries on Bengals Job

The Cincinnati Bengals made a clever decision by bringing in quarterback Joe Flacco from their divisional rivals, the Cleveland Browns. And even though the Bengals are still 3-6, their gamble on Flacco seems to have paid off. Notably, with 1,254 yards, 11 TDs, and just 2 INTs, Flacco has been an excellent addition. And with Joe Burrow expected to return sooner than expected, analysts Hammer Dahn and Pat McAfee believe the Bengals’ QB1 should take some notes from Flacco and try to pace the ball.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Joe Burrow can make them a little bit better by following the blueprint that Flacco did,” Hammer Dahn said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He got the ball out quick. Not trying to always steal an extra second and a half and push the ball down the field. Let’s get it down the field a little bit, then let’s take our shots.”

Imago November 02, 2025: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco 16 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_293 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

However, the concern will remain with the defense. No doubt, Flacco did a good job elevating the Bengals when Burrow was down with a turf toe injury. But the defensive struggles with tackles have continued to push the team down.

ADVERTISEMENT

They had narrow losses in the games against the New York Jets (39-38) and the Chicago Bears (47-42). Both wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and running back Chase Brown expressed their disappointment after they failed to win Week 9.

Both safety Jordan Battle, safety Geno Stone have expressed the need to improve. So, the Bengals will need to fix their defense. As for Burrow, the team can rest assured, the QB has been watching Flacco’s game and the team closely.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s playing great,” Burrow said about Flacco. “He’s putting the ball where it needs to go. He’s been accurate with it, getting the ball out. The O-line has been playing great. We’ve been running the ball really well over these last couple of weeks. That’s been exciting to see. And, obviously, our guys on the outside are making plays like they always do.”

Burrow returned to practice on limited action as the team opened his 21-day window to come off the injured reserve. As he hopes to return by Thanksgiving, there are several questions around Flacco’s role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Joe Flacco spoke about Joe Burrow’s return

Flacco might have to hand the starter job to Burrow when he returns to the field healthy. And this could be anytime this season. Burrow’s toe turf injury is a complicated one.

But the 40-year-old isn’t worried about it. Speaking to the reporters about the QB’s return, Flacco assured that this won’t distract him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, not at all,” Flacco said.

“I have a job to do, and I’m focused on doing that job, and if that comes to an end at some point, like, I just want to feel good about the job that I’m doing when I’m asked to do that job.”

For Flacco, it is more important to perform at the highest level to lead the team than to worry about his long-term place on the team. This is exactly what he’s been doing. He completed 31 of 47 passes for 470 yards and had 4 touchdowns in the game against the Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Flacco remains the starter, but do you think Burrow’s return will improve the Bengals’ offense?