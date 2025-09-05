Joe Burrow’s Bengals Announce Big Decision on Player Who Demanded Change in Pensions

When it comes to building around Joe Burrow, the Bengals know there’s no room for loose ends. Last season exposed some cracks up front. The Bengals’ offensive line finished last in ESPN’s pass-block win rate, and Burrow took 48 sacks. The quarterback missed seven games with a snapped wrist ligament. Put simply, Burrow’s superstar numbers didn’t tell the full story – his protection was often subpar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

To fix that, stability was key. Bengals’ just locked in one of their own for at least another year. Center Ted Karras signed a one-year contract extension worth around $6 million, as per Spotrac, on the eve of the 2025 season opener. “We’ve got a lot of work to do in both,” Karras said. “I’ve been blessed and lucky to be doing it this long and to be now signed for year 11.” This marks his 11th NFL season and fifth in Cincinnati, where he’s become a rock in the middle of the offensive line. Karras hasn’t missed a snap in 50 starts and remains one of the team’s most relied-upon leaders.

Karras has been a force, according to new right guard Lucas Patrick. He mentioned how Ted has built an open culture with Orlando Brown Jr. and helps bring the rookies into the fold. Rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild said Karras put him up in his pool house and got him started on the playbook. Karras himself, donning his signature Cincy hat, summed it up simply: “This is where I want to be,” Karras said with his trademark Cincy hat on. “People here have been so great to me on and off the field, and the goal remains the same. To win a championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Karras is no overnight star. Drafted in the sixth round by New England in 2016, the 32-year-old Illinois alum has quietly forged an 11-year NFL career. If he plays out 2026, he’ll surpass Rich Braham as the Bengals center with the most games played in the Paycor Stadium era. Ted Karras’ impact goes beyond the football field. His “Cincy Hat” venture earned him the Bengals’ nomination for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. It meant recognizing his dedication to community and charity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hailing from Indianapolis, where his father coaches at Marian University, Karras has roots firmly planted in the Midwest. Now heading into the 2025 season, Karras carries no pressure. “I didn’t have any expectations as it unfolded,” Karras said. “I learned how to play at a high level and put my head down, and now it’s the start of another season.” But there’s more to Karras than just durability and snaps.

AD

Ted Karras calls for pension reform

He’s also the Bengals’ vice president for the NFL Players Association. And this Labor Day, Karras put a spotlight on an overlooked issue: pensions for practice squad veterans. “I think with the extension of veteran practice squad, two years on a P squad should equal one year of service towards our pension,” he said, calling on the league to give credit where it’s due to players grinding on practice squads for years.

The history here is deep. Since the 1966 AFL-NFL merger, player pensions have evolved dramatically. Revenue-sharing agreements pushed millions into pension funds. Multiple Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) since then have expanded benefits. By 2020, nearly $2 billion was committed to player benefits through the current CBA, valid through 2030.



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Today, active players with three credited seasons vest their pensions, but practice squad players don’t. Guys like Jake Browning, in his seventh year but only counted for about three credited seasons, don’t get pension benefits despite their contributions. “I think that can be a good change,” Karras emphasized. “especially if guys are going to be in the practice squad for six years in a row. We have to have some type of benefits structured for them.”

The Bengals are watching and listening. Karras’ extension sends a clear message: Cincinnati isn’t just investing in players on the field, but those pushing the league to do better off it. As Burrow leads the offense onto the field this season, Karras leads the players’ fight backstage, both aiming to elevate the Bengals.