Joe Burrow’s Ex-GF Finds Peace With Loved One as Bengals QB & Olivia Ponton Go Public

“Glad I got that over with.” She said it with a snap of hummus but made the internet look twice. After more than a year off the grid following her split with Joe Burrow, it was the first thing Olivia Holzmacher chose to share. No explanation, no build-up—just a simple post with a sharp undertone. Once the quiet, steady presence beside him from college to the NFL, Olivia’s return felt deliberate. Not loud, not bitter—just someone moving forward on her own terms.

That quiet shift doesn’t mean Olivia’s lost her spark. In one IG story with her girl gang—Amanda Bullough, Kelly Ann Sprow, and Tiffany Szpylman—she posted a hilarious photo booth strip and joked, “Raise your hand if you’ve been personally robbed by Big Photo Booth.” The humour hit, especially considering some NYC booths charge up to $5 a strip. But for Olivia, it was less about the cost and more about capturing the kind of joy you can’t price. Even back then, it wasn’t about showing off—it was about soaking in moments that felt real.

And maybe Joe’s other Olivia has finally found her version of peace with someone close to her heart. In a recent Instagram story, she shared a sunlit snap of her dog dressed in a watermelon popsicle vest, both of them lounging on a yacht out in the open ocean. Another snap followed—a quiet, candid selfie of the two, no flashy filters or captions, just a moment of calm. It felt different. Softer. Like someone easing into a new rhythm after the noise.

Olivia Holzmacher has always had this warm, quietly hilarious personality that comes through on her socials in the most unexpected ways. Whether she’s roasting photo booth prices or accidentally torching a sweet potato recipe, it’s never try-hard—just genuinely her. “Nope, not dessert. Sweet. Potatoes,” she once wrote alongside a burnt-looking dish, owning the kitchen mishap.

And when things really went south, she didn’t shy away from laughing at herself either: “At what point do the smoke detectors in my dwelling cause the entire highrise to evacuate? Again. Asking for a friend.” But for all the lightness she shares, there’s still a question that’s lingered: When did things really fall apart with Joe Burrow? Her subtle caption—“Be intentional… do the hard s— , && show, don’t tell. I found my deeper well”—may have been the quietest confirmation of all.

The timing, the tone, and the curated carousel of self-help books and finger tattoos all pointed to change. And just as the internet started piecing it together, another name entered the frame: Olivia Ponton. A different Olivia, with a different vibe—and a spotlight that suddenly started shining in a whole new direction.

How Olivia Ponton quietly stepped into Joe Burrow’s spotlight

The name Olivia Ponton first began circling with Joe Burrow in December, when the model called the police to report a burglary at the Bengals’ QB’s Ohio home. Naturally, that sparked immediate speculation. Why was she there? Then came June 20. No press releases, no soft-launch hints—just a full-

via Imago Credits: Instagram @ joeyb_9 & olivia.ponton

blown outing in New York City . Burrow and Olivia Ponton hit several known Manhattan hotspots before ending the night at her apartment around 3 a.m. Nothing about it screamed PR, but it didn’t feel hidden either. Burrow kept it casual in a blue short-sleeved hoodie and jeans; Olivia, in a white flowy top and black shorts, looked effortlessly styled.

A few days after the public night out, Olivia dropped a new Instagram carousel. At first glance, it looked like a regular photo dump. But one photo in the mix said more than the rest. She had on the same elegant white top from that night and was now smiling beside three close friends. No mention of the date, no obvious clues—but for anyone who had been watching, the detail was hard to miss. It felt like her way of doing the soft social media launch.

Their NYC stroll wasn’t their first shared moment, though—both were spotted earlier at a Formula One event in Miami. They weren’t pictured together, but fans noticed. And fans always connect the dots. Back then, it felt like speculation. But now, with their New York night out on full display, Miami suddenly looks like the soft hint before the hard launch.