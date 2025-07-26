Joe Burrow’s Ex-GF Has Emotional Reaction Cutting Ties as Bengals QB Makes New Romance Public

“Be intentional, do the hard $hit, && show, don’t tell. I found my deeper well,” Olivia Holzmacher posted back in February. She had been looking to move on from an experience that can break the bravest. Since then, it has been months of growth and self-healing for her. The kind that happens after a heartbreak, that tells you that you are not good enough. Although she was absent from social media right after the breakup with Joe Burrow, she has started posting again. Posts about self-care, growth, and becoming a better person. And stories that betray a sense of wanting to turn the page into a new chapter.

Her latest one features a new home. Joe Burrow’s ex-girlfriend has officially moved out of her place in Nashville, just to move a “few floors” above. In a recent story on her page, she said, “Just moving up a few floors to a unit I’ve only dreamt of on Sunday.”

via Imago

Her new place, still in Nashville, has her missing her old one. Her time in her old unit after moving out from her hometown, in Cincinnati, has been marked with experiences, both happy and sad. Which is why she felt pained leaving it.

“How cool it is to be THIS sad about leaving this unit? Means it actually meant something to me. It actually felt like home to me. I remember one year ago sitting in complete uncertainty about to make this scary move from my hometown. And now I love the space I’ve created so much so that I am truuuulllyyyy sad to close the door to it because it created THIS version of me,” she continued on the same IG story.

Passenger’s ‘Let Her Go’ sums it up the best, “Only know you love her when you let her go,” and that’s the same sentiment Olivia is feeling at the moment. Moving into her new unit will be an exciting change, and she dropped a mini clip in the very next IG story that she’s in Ithaca, New York. After all, a change of scenery is a move to grow. But it’s not just her moving into a new chapter, as Joe Burrow also looks to make his.

Joe Burrow moving on with a new Olivia?

Last month, Joe Burrow was spotted in New York with another Olivia- Olivia Ponton. The same Olivia who made a distress call at Burrow’s house in December. Rumors of the two arose then, and a recent night out in NYC might confirm what everyone already speculates. The duo was seen in hotspots around NYC, according to deuxmoi. Joe sported a half-sleeve blue dad hoodie, and Olivia looked like she walked straight out of a Vogue magazine.

Joe seriously needs to take advice from his stylist before a meetup with a supermode, because that was a sad contrast to see. One person commented, “Why is he dressed like a cop trying to fit into a high school?” And now you can’t unsee it. We would rather see him walking with pads on than whatever abomination he was wearing that day.

Joe Burrow didn’t just take a stroll around the hotspots; he also entered Olivia’s apartment late in the night. According to the People, the two have been “hooking up” for the past few months. Since then, the two have gone out on dates and spent time together. Even two months ago, they made waves when they stepped out of the same van at the Miami Grand Prix. While Joe and Ponton have not revealed anything about their relationship, they have not shied away from the camera.

The sighting between the two has only added to the ongoing rumors surrounding them. In a city full of headlines like NYC, Joe and Olivia managed to create one simply by showing up together. And until either of them says otherwise, fans will keep speculating. And the Paps? They will keep doing what they do best, watching, wondering, and working, so they are always ready.