Joe Burrow’s GF Olivia Ponton Contemplating ‘Surgery’ After Being Diagnosed With Health Condition

Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton has revealed a surprising health update, sharing that she has been diagnosed with an eye condition called pterygium. The model, who has been linked to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, took to social media to confirm she visited an optometrist.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a mirror selfie with her new glasses, which was later shared on X, Olivia Ponton said: “ps I finally went to the optometrist & got 3 pairs of glasses 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 I have a bit of pterygium, aka ‘surfer’s eye.’ I’m not sure if it’s bad enough to get surgery, but I’m going to put it off for as long as I can heheheh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pterygium, also known as surfer’s eye, is a raised, benign growth of fleshy tissue on the conjunctiva, the clear tissue that covers the white part of your eye. It is non-cancerous and slowly grows towards the cornea of the eye, causing dryness, redness, and discomfort, as per ClevelandClinic.org.

Symptoms of small pterygium can be treated with artificial tears; however, larger growths can cause deformation of the cornea, causing astigmatism. If the growth threatens the center of the eye, it will be surgically removed by an ophthalmologist. Often, a conjunctival graft will be used to cover the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pterygium is commonly linked to long periods of time outdoors. The sun, wind, and sea can all cause this condition. Olivia Ponton grew up on the coast in Naples, Florida, and competed in water skiing for 9 years. She started surfing around two years ago and often has to go outdoors for photoshoots on the beach.

“I got barreled for the first time, and that was a crazy emotion to feel…I probably started twoish years ago. I used to like live on and off in Hawaii for like about a year and a halfish two years. I would just like rent places for the winter,” Ponton said on the Booked & Busy with Olivia Ponton podcast in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia will not be having surgery immediately, deciding to put it off for as long as she can while wearing her new glasses. However, she is currently very busy with work. Recently, she posted online stating she was extremely tired, sharing that she had taken 8 flights in 8 days, which had thrown her sleep pattern out of sync.

Olivia Ponton and Burrow’s relationship became widely publicized in December 2024. Whilst Burrow was playing away in Dallas, Olivia turned up at his home in Ohio and found a break-in. A report from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office stated that Olivia found the broken window and called 911, which caused lots of rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the year, they have been seen together at public events. They were spotted leaving events together at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend, and have attended Met Gala after-parties. Olivia Ponton attended Cincinnati’s training camp in August and was photographed talking to Burrow on the field, though neither has commented publicly on their relationship.