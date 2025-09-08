Joe Burrow’s Helping Hand Against Browns Pushed Aside as Bengals Receive Tough Reality Check

Sunday’s opener at FirstEnergy Stadium was a nail-biter from start to finish. Fans cheered as Joe Burrow-led Bengals pulled out a 17-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns, with tension lingering on nearly every snap. From missed opportunities to key penalties, the game kept viewers on edge. Even in the stands, it felt like one mistake could swing the outcome. The scoreboard said “win,” but the story of the day ran much deeper.

Cincinnati’s defense, under new coordinator Al Golden, received plenty of attention. The defense was very inconsistent and won by pure luck and mistakes by the Browns. Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt, who had gone 19-of-21 in the UFL a year ago, missed an extra point and a 36-yard field goal in the closing minutes. Chances like these usually get converted nine times out of ten.

Cincinnati also got lucky with two late interceptions that came off the hands of Browns receivers. Jordan Battle’s pick set up the game-winning field goal, while DJ Turner’s late snag with 1:30 left shut the door on Cleveland’s last real chance.

Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium.

Cleveland’s offense converted 11 of 19 third and fourth downs, despite being expected to be one of the weakest in the league. They scored on two of three red zone trips and controlled the ball for 37 minutes. The Bengals also shot themselves in the foot with costly penalties. And only managed two sacks on Joe Flacco’s 47 dropbacks. Golden’s defense showed some sparks of energy, but the inconsistent pass rush and shaky performances from corners like Cam Taylor-Britt highlighted that there’s still a lot of work ahead.

Sure, Cincinnati will have better days on offense. And Joe Burrow is unlikely to be held to just 17 points on nine big drives very often. But the offensive line remains a major concern. The Bengals were hoping for a distinct identity on offense and indications of defensive improvement.

First-round pick Myles Murphy barely made it into the pass-rushing rotation. DJ Turner hasn’t stepped up into a bigger role yet, and rookies McKinnley Jackson and Jermaine Burton were inactive. For a team with a Super Bowl window that’s closing, missing on multiple early picks could prove to be a costly mistake down the line.

For now, Week 1 offered relief in the standings but little reassurance about what lies ahead. The Bengals escaped Cleveland, but help won’t always come gift-wrapped.

Bengals’ run game takes spotlight in unimpressive win

Joe Burrow, coming off an impressive season where he threw for a league-leading 4,918 yards, had a rough outing this time. Managing just 113 yards and a touchdown with 14 completions out of 23 attempts. Ja’Marr Chase, his star receiver, had only 26 yards, while Higgins led the team with 33 yards. To make matters worse, Burrow was sacked three times, which only adds to the concerns about the offensive line.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks off the field after a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.

Head coach Zac Taylor faced his share of criticism, too. After a promising start with a solid opening drive, the offense struggled to find its rhythm. They ended with just 17 points, 113 passing yards for Burrow, and a disappointing two yards per carry on the ground. For a team that aimed to shake off its reputation for slow starts, Week 1 felt all too familiar.

Chase Brown carried the ball 21 times, signaling a noticeable shift from Cincinnati’s typical pass-heavy style. KC Joyner from The Athletic pointed out that this more conservative approach might stick around, especially since it helped secure a win.

While Cleveland’s missed kicks played a role in the outcome, Cincinnati’s inconsistency, ranging from shaky protection to limited passing efficiency, remains the bigger concern. It will be interesting to see if Taylor sticks with the run game or tries to get Burrow back on track next week in Jacksonville.