Joe Burrow’s New Offensive Linchpin Shows True Colors on Bengals Arrival After Zac Taylor’s Bold Claim

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t usually make splashy moves once training camp starts, but this year, it has not been the case. Following the loss of rookie tight end Erick All Jr. to a season-ending ACL injury, the team quickly began searching for someone who could fill the void. All was expected to be a key contributor, offering balance in both blocking and pass-catching, and his absence left a major hole. The Bengals needed someone who could protect Joe Burrow while also becoming a reliable option in the passing game. So, whom did they turn to? Enter veteran tight end Noah Fant.

On July 20, the Seahawks released him. Just days later, Fant visited the Bengals, sparking immediate interest. He did not just visit Cincinnati – he also made stops in New Orleans and Miami. Fant had options. However, he chose to land in Joe Burrow’s offense?

Last season, Fant caught 48 passes for 500 yards and a touchdown over 14 games. Those aren’t eye-popping numbers, but they show consistency. The Bengals saw the value. They moved quickly, signing him to a one-year deal with a base value of $2.75 million and incentives pushing it to $4.25 million, per ESPN’s Field Yates. The timing worked perfectly. Cincinnati got him in just in time for walkthroughs. Fant brings a balanced skill set – he can block, catch, and stretch the field. Plus, his first-round pedigree gives the Bengals extra upside. But what really sealed the deal for Fant? It wasn’t just playing time or money. It was Joe Burrow.

Recently, the Bengals broadcaster Dan Hoard revealed that Noah Fant joined the Bengals upon knowing that Joe Burrow helps TEs get big contracts. “That’s definitely a known thing,” Fant said. “That’s one of the enticing things about coming here.” But Fant sees this move as more than a short-term benefit. He made it clear: his top priority is helping the Bengals win. The opportunity to contribute to a winning culture and possibly boost his market value was simply too good to pass up. Besides, Fant’s connection to the Bengals goes even deeper.

Noah Fant is part of a proud tradition of Iowa tight ends making it big in the NFL – a list that includes George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, and Sam LaPorta. “At Iowa, you won’t stay on the field unless you’re willing to block,” Fant explained, “But they also treat tight ends like receivers. You’re expected to do both.” That tough, balanced approach has helped Iowa become a pipeline for NFL-ready tight ends. And Noah Fant is ready to carry forward that legacy. Now, in Cincinnati, Fant brings both experience and upside to an offense room suddenly full of promise.

What does Noah Fant’s addition mean for the Bengals’ offense?

Noah Fant’s versatility fits perfectly into the Cincinnati Bengals’ high-octane offense system. The Bengals already set a franchise record with 472 points last year. They led the NFL in several offensive categories. And this year? They continue to evolve around Joe Burrow and stars like Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Gesicki, and Tee Higgins. Now, with Fant joining the fold, this high-powered unit looks even more dangerous. It’s no wonder the team’s head coach, Zac Taylor, seems more confident than ever.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn’t hide his excitement about Noah Fant’s arrival. “He gives you even more flexibility,” Taylor said. “He’s a plus player in both the run and the pass. Blocking out of the backfield, helping with protection, and explosive as a receiver – he’s got it all.” That kind of versatility is rare and incredibly valuable. And then there’s the numbers.

via Imago via @nrfant on Instagram

Both Fant and Gesicki are among the most productive tight ends of the decade. Fant has 300 receptions for 3,305 yards. Gesicki? 325 interceptions for 3,526 yards. Mike Gesicki is already expected to be the starter. Now, add Fant to the mix. Line up both tight ends with All-Pro wideout Ja’Marr Chase and two-time 1,000-yard receiver Tee Higgins. What exactly are defenses supposed to do?

Zac Taylor knows the headaches this lineup can cause. “Great size, great explosiveness, really good hands, tough to bring down,” he said. Assistant GM Steven Radicevic echoed the excitement: “When you look back after the season and you didn’t even know who would be in this tight end room… “and now to have both Mike and Noah, you’ve got to feel pretty [good] about that.” And he’s right.

With Burrow under center and Taylor calling the shots, Fant steps into a system that could help him shine. “This is where I’m meant to be right now,” Noah Fant ultimately said. The Bengals may have started camp with uncertainty at tight end, but now? They might just have one of the strongest groups in the league this season.