Joe Burrow’s Rumored Girlfriend Causes Stir With Social Media Post After Public Appearance Together

Joe Burrow’s rumored girlfriend, Olivia Ponton, an American model and influencer, is back in the spotlight after her latest social media post reignited online buzz. The renewed attention comes just days after the pair were seen together amid breakup rumours. Following their public appearances, Ponton has remained in the spotlight as speculation about their relationship continues to grow.

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In her latest Instagram post, Olivia Ponton shared pictures from her vacation in Moorea, and the photo set gives off a carefree, adventurous, island-ready energy. She also posted videos of her riding an ATV in the Polynesian mountains. She had quite the vacation, as her rumored beau is busy in offseason camp.

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“Proof I don’t belong in the city full time,” Olivia Ponton posted on Instagram.

Not long ago, she’d created some buzz on her Instagram, with a hint at her relationship status. On 21 March, Ponton shared a photo from a night out with friends. But it sparked speculation that she was hanging out with Joe Burrow, as the two were spotted leaving the Fanatics Flag Football Classic party together. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback wasn’t in the post, but the post came around the same time as the paparazzi photos of the duo leaving the event were dropped. Moreover, she is wearing the same white dress.

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Imago Olivia Ponton arrives on the red carpet for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA NYP20251104557 SERENAxXUxNING

The pairing came to the limelight after Ponton reported a burglary at Burrow’s Ohio home and referred to herself as one of his employees. They were first seen together attending the Miami Grand Prix in 2025. Since then, Olivia Ponton and Joe Burrow have been photographed together multiple times. The new photos from Ponton still keep the rumor mill alive, especially because they were suspected of having broken up in March this year.

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Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton never broke up after all.

Burrow and Ponton were seen together in February, attending the Super Bowl. But in March, the Bengals QB sparked rumors of a split after he was seen hanging out with several high-profile personalities other than Ponton. He was first spotted at a gaming table with Jessica Alba, and later seen leaving an Oscars party with Alix Earle, Tate McRae, and Stassie Karanikolaou.

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The Jessica Alba rumor fell through, as she confirmed on Instagram that she was still in a relationship with boyfriend Danny Ramirez. But the photos with Earle, McRae, and Karanikolaou pushed the narrative among fans that Burrow had broken up with Ponton. But the pair’s appearance at the f0lag football game cleared everything up. A week later, they were photographed on a street together, this time seeming not to care about being seen.

Even though it has been more than a year since Oliver Ponton was linked to Joe Burrow, the two have notoriously been tight-lipped about their relationship. Meanwhile, both their fans have been doing the guesswork and are keeping an eye on the two. But the two seem to be steady with each other now, with repeated appearances together. Perhaps a soft launch is coming soon!