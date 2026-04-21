Joe Burrow’s Rumored Girlfriend Draws Attention With Social Media Post Amid Wedding Speculations

Cincinnati Bengals‘ star QB Joe Burrow has grown in popularity since being drafted into the NFL. This also means the people around him get a lot of attention, especially his rumored girlfriend. Recently, an Instagram post from her was flooded with comments from his fans.

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Olivia Ponton is a model represented by IMG and has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Her account has over 2 million followers, and she is very active on the social media platform due to her commitments. Ponton shared her newest brand collaboration with Vuori clothing, which had a caption that said, “Calming mornings start with a hike in LA.”

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Burrow was first linked to Ponton in the fall of 2024, as they were seen together in Los Angeles. Recently, there has been increased speculation about their relationship after the couple attended Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa and Amanda Kassidikian’s wedding in California.

Burrow and Bosa were teammates at Ohio State in 2015, when Burrow was a true freshman, and Bosa was a junior. A Bengals fan shared a viral video on X showing Burrow and Ponton at the rehearsal dinner. In one clip, Ponton whispers something to Burrow as they sit next to each other. Although this moment lasted only a few seconds, fans were quick to jump on to wedding rumours.

A tweet under the video read: “She’s getting the ring.”

Prior to this, they had also been seen at the F1 race in Miami, where they came out of the same Sprinter van. Shortly after, fans saw them leaving The Carlyle Hotel after the Met Gala. Then, in June, photographers captured them again during a night out in New York City, keeping everyone curious about their relationship status. In November 2025, there was speculation about Burrow and Ponton being together for a private players’ party.

They were also spotted together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party in February of this year. What started as a low-key outing soon became a major talking point, with fans flooding Olivia Ponton’s recent Instagram post.

Fans flood Joe Burrow’s rumored girlfriend’s social media post

As Olivia Ponton shared this post, there were over 100 comments, but the exact number of likes was not visible due to restrictions. Fans filled up the comment section with messages full of praise and adoration amidst dating rumors with Joe Burrow. Starting the list was Burrow’s former college friend, Olivia Dunne, as the former LSU gymnast shared a smiling heart emoji as her reaction to the post.

Similarly, other fans added comments like “Baddie alert,” and “Angel angel angel” under her new post.

Supporters also praised the positive vibes of the photo by sharing, “You are truly an amazing woman!, and “Fun, vibrant. Energetic,” in the comment section.

While Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton have yet to confirm their relationship, the public interest surrounding them continues to grow. Fans remain captivated by every appearance they make together, and Ponton’s social media presence has only gotten bigger because of it. Whether or not a wedding is on the horizon, the internet is clearly paying close attention to this rumored couple.