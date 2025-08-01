Joe Burrow’s Struggles Signal Good News for Zac Taylor At Bengals Training Camp

It’s still early to see how good the Bengals’ defense really is this year. It wasn’t at its best in the past. Having missed playoffs and crucial losses, the defense struggled heavily during Burrow’s era. It averaged nearly 23.1 points. Ahead of this season, the team was even on the edge of losing its key defensive players, such as Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart. Fortunately, the team secured the rookie Stewart. Wait, is the team still on the edge? Hendrickson may have returned to the training camp after his holdout, but the team is yet to offer him a convincing deal. Hendrickson has expressed his wish for a guaranteed deal. While the Bengals are clear not to trade the star away, the situation comes to square one.

What are the Bengals planning this offseason? Amid numerous questions, doubts, and claims, Zac Taylor and his squad might find some peace in knowing that a new hope has emerged. It’s a new spark in defense that was spotted on a rather damp day. And the spark was hot enough to continue throughout the game, giving a tough competition to the Bengals’ favorite offense. The defense had almost effortlessly battled against the top-tier offense squad. Yes, Burrow and his big-name receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and a solid backfield with Chase Brown.

With all that firepower, the offense struggled. And the star of the show was none other than cornerback D.J. Turner II. He stole the show. Turner had multiple pass breakups and stayed glued to Higgins, Chase, and Iosivas all day. Those receivers made a few plays and had great moments on screen. However, Turner’s consistent power-packed moves against the offense throughout the game were the highlight. James Rapien reported, “DJ Turner II with another pass breakup. This time in man-to-man coverage on Ja’Marr Chase. Turner is having his best practice of training camp.”

His best moment came in coverage against Chase. He recovered quickly and lay out to shift away from Burrow’s throw. The coach may have finally found satisfaction.

If this defense keeps showing up like this against a tough offense, it could be a real problem for other teams, and a big boost for the Bengals’ hopes as they approach the 2025 season. Turner clearly had his best showing of training camp while Cam Taylor-Britt sat out for load management. With several corners already making noise this camp, it was Turner’s turn to shine, and he delivered. And well, it is not yet time to relax.

He knows the key now is consistency. He enjoyed the strong performance but is already focused on watching film and being even better tomorrow. “I just have to stack days. We’re going to watch film, review it, and after that, have a better day tomorrow. That’s all I’m thinking about,” Turner said.

And yes, while the defense stole the spotlight for a day, the Bengals’ biggest star is quietly having his own moment at the training camp

Joe Burrow is happy with a healthy start

For the first time since his rookie season, Joe Burrow has entered training camp fully healthy. And the difference is quite clear to the fans and even to himself. After a strong Wednesday practice, the Bengals quarterback said he feels great and has been throwing the ball better than he has in years. When asked why, the QB didn’t get into specifics. He just pointed to the consistent work he’s been able to put in. “You’re out there every day,” he explained.

Burrow’s camp history has been a cycle of recoveries. In 2021, it was the ACL. In 2022, he had an emergency appendectomy. In 2023, it was a strained calf. Last year, a season-ending wrist injury on his throwing hand kept him limited. But this summer is different. He’s practicing without restriction, throwing with aggression, and pushing the ball with more power. As he recalled, “I think this is the best I’m throwing it in several years, so I’m excited about that,” Burrow said. “Excited about where our team’s at, too.”

This fresh start is also giving Burrow the chance to sharpen his decision-making. In a red zone rep during the camp, he tried to hit Tee Higgins, only for second-year corner Josh Newton to make the interception. Burrow wasn’t concerned. “I’m never going to be upset at a 7-on-7 interception unless I completely miss the read or make a completely inaccurate throw and not throwing it where I’m trying to throw it,” he said.

The quarterback also praised the energy around this year’s camp. Burrow isn’t sure how many snaps he’ll get against the Eagles on August 7, but he believes game-speed reps are essential. “You don’t feel that timing and that pressure and practice like you do in the game. So once you get it, first couple drives, you get the feel of it and it gets back into rhythm. But you do have to feel that in order to play at a high level,” he added. It’s still early in camp, but all signs point to a locked-in, healthy, and confident Burrow.