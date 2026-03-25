Joe Flacco Airs Frustrations Against NFL Teams as Bengals Announce QB Signing

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Flacco is pissed off at the NFL teams

Despite being 41, Flacco does not view this as the end of his career

Flacco felt he was thrown under the bus in Cleveland

At 41 years old, Joe Flacco is entering the 19th season of his NFL career, after a free agency chapter that left him equally frustrated and reflective. The Super Bowl MVP was traded off to the Cincinnati Bengals last season to free up some quarterback room in Cleveland. Ahead of the 2026 season, Flacco now has a team where he will be competing for the starting job, or at the very least, end up helping another Joe.

“Believe me, I wish I was a guy somewhere,” Flacco said on Wednesday. “And I think teams are dumb for not having me be that guy.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Multiple sources reported that Flacco was “pissed off” about teams failing to offer him a genuine starting opportunity. That search eventually led him back to Cincinnati, where he arrived last season via a trade from the Browns and filled in for six games after Joe Burrow‘s Week 2 injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not being one of those guys to go sign somewhere, yeah, it pisses me off a little bit. But at the same time, I’m very happy to be here,” said Joe as has signed a one-year, $9 million deal with incentives, per ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

“I love the building,” Flacco said before signing his deal. “I enjoyed being there, and I’m excited about being back with the fellas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bengals were actively searching for a reliable backup behind Burrow following the quarterback’s injury-riddled campaign. Flacco fit the profile. Despite finishing with a 1-5 record as Cincinnati’s starter last season, his performances told a different story.

Some of those flashes were genuinely historic. Flacco’s lone win as a Bengals starter came in Week 7 against the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers. That victory ended a 17-year drought for Flacco against Rodgers, dating all the way back to when Flacco entered the league as a rookie in 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then in Week 9, Flacco threw for a career-high 470 yards against the Bears. So, for a quarterback who spent a decade as the Ravens’ franchise starter, settling into another backup role is not exactly what he envisioned for this stage of his career.

“I feel like I have unfinished business. That’s part of why I’m still here and playing and doing all those things.” Flacco said. “I don’t see this as the end. That’s just not how I’m viewing it in my mind. I feel like I can help a team win. And yeah, it may be in a different role here, but I do still think I can help this team win in that role.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the course of his professional career, Flacco has served as a backup to Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson, and Anthony Richardson, among others. Still, Flacco insists his decision to return to Cincinnati was not a resignation.

Joe Flacco has made it clear he does not view this chapter as “the end.” And that mindset, in part, came from a hard lesson learned in Cleveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Flacco on getting “thrown under the bus” in Cleveland

Before landing back in Cincy, Joe Flacco was part of an overcrowded quarterback room with Cleveland. The Browns roster featured Flacco alongside Kenny Pickett, then-rookie Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel. And Flacco reflected on that experience when explaining why he chose to return to the Bengals.

“I felt like I had to be careful with some certain decisions. I don’t want to be in another situation where I’m going and playing four games like I did last year in Cleveland,” Flacco said. “I was a little bit nervous about that for whatever reason, and kind of getting thrown under the bus. I think there was a time to be that guy, but I don’t know if I was willing to do that. It just felt right in the gut.”

That gut feeling traces back to Cleveland’s decision to bench Flacco after a 1-3 start in favor of Gabriel. From Flacco’s perspective, he was handed the starting job and then thrown under the bus when the losses mounted. It left a mark, and it shaped how he approached free agency this time around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Flacco joins the Bengals with full clarity on what he is walking into. He cited the locker room, the coaching staff, and the front office as one of the reasons he came back. For the Bengals, the decision is equally straightforward. Having a reliable, playmaking veteran quarterback behind Burrow is not just a luxury at this point.