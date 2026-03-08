Joe Flacco Considering Return to Bengals if Bid for Starting QB Fails – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Flacco eyes starting opportunity but open to Bengals backup return

Flacco earned Pro Bowl nod after midseason move from Browns to Bengals

Joe Burrow’s injury history keeps door open for potential Flacco starts

At an age when most quarterbacks are long retired, Joe Flacco is not only looking to play, but he’s also mapping out a potential return to Cincinnati on his own terms. If there’s no other solution, an NFL insider reports that Flacco also wishes to return to the Bengals in 2026, highlighting that he is considering a return to the franchise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Veteran QB Joe Flacco, who will be a free agent Monday, wants an opportunity to at least compete for a starting job,” NFL’s Tom Pelissero posted on X. “But if he’s a backup, sources say, Flacco would strongly consider a return to Cincinnati, where he filled in for Joe Burrow last fall and made his first Pro Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the season began, Flacco represented the Cleveland Browns. He started the first four games before getting traded to the Bengals for a fifth-round pick. Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury gave the second-oldest quarterback in the league a chance to prove his mettle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming to the Bengals, he had six consecutive starts in nine appearances. Unfortunately, the quarterback could only complete 61.2% of his passes and was intercepted four times. His total of 14 touchdowns wasn’t too bad, but the 1-5 record in his starts didn’t help his case.

With his entering free agency, he wants to take his chances as a starting quarterback. His 60% pass completion rate for 2,479 total passing yards and 16 touchdowns last year highlights that he can still perform at the top level. In fact, the veteran even scored his first rushing touchdown since 2017 for the Bengals.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many franchises might be interested in the added depth he offers, a starting spot might be unlikely with Flacco now 41. If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t come back for 2026, he would be the oldest quarterback in the league.

Fortunately, he also has a backup plan if things don’t go his way. Pelissero revealed that the Super Bowl winner is open to taking a backup role, but only for the Cincinnati Bengals. Although he had a 4-9 record last season, he earned his first Pro Bowl nod since getting drafted in 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Burrow is injury-prone, having suffered a torn ACL (2020), an MCL injury (2022), and grade 3 turf toe (2025). So, it leaves a possibility for Flacco to start for the Bengals if Burrow suffers an injury. As of now, nothing has been finalized. But if the Bengals want to keep him, waiting may not be a good move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterback-disadvantaged teams could benefit from bringing in Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco is 41, but it does not diminish his status as an elite quarterback. He is a Super Bowl winner and a Super Bowl MVP. After last season, he can also call himself a Pro Bowler. There are a few teams that require an experienced quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to draft Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. But they may bench Mendoza for the first few games to let him soak in all the details. Flacco can not only start those games but also act as a mentor to Mendoza.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Atlanta Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski as their head coach. Flacco has worked under Stefanksi. The team recently released Kirk Cousins, creating a gap in their quarterback room. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins may also consider Flacco if Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t work out.

According to Bengals Wire, the franchise is interested in keeping Flacco. This decision is crucial for the Bengals, as the backup quarterback market is not promising and the 2026 class is not a quarterback-heavy class.

Losing someone like Flacco could create major problems for them. So, with the market opening next week, it remains to be seen how they take care of the situation.