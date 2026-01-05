Joe Flacco Makes Retirement Decision Clear as Bengals QB’s Final Gesture for Ja’Marr Chase Draws Attention

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Flacco spoke after the season about his next NFL step.

Ja’Marr Chase was central to Flacco’s final Cincinnati moment.

Flacco’s 2025 production shows why teams are still interested.

Joe Flacco seems to be drawing inspiration from Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers, who are redefining norms of the gridiron in their 40s. As one of the oldest active players in the league, turning 41 later this month, Flacco made it clear that the R-word isn’t in his current vocabulary.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic revealed that the 40-year-old quarterback isn’t planning on hanging up his cleats anytime soon. However, he does hope to be “selective” for his future.

While he’s set to enter free agency this year, he’s open to hearing the Cincinnati Bengals’ offer (if they do). In that case, he’s ready to return even if it’s in the backup capacity behind Joe Burrow, like he did this season. Besides his love for football, he wants to be part of something special. A glimmer of which he saw in the Cincinnati locker room.

“I love being in the locker room, love being part of a group of guys like this in general,” Joe Flacco said, showing his appreciation for the Bengals. “I’ve had a lot of fun here the last couple of months, but I’m just trying to be myself. I’m trying to be a good teammate, trying to be the best I can at what I do. However, things shake out from there; they do, but I had a lot of fun.”

While the Bengals remain his beloved, he’s also open to fielding calls from quarterback-needy teams. There are no signs suggesting his time in the league has come to an end. In fact, he noted that his children, being the biggest cheerleaders, are also the biggest advocates for staying in the NFL. If it suits, they want him to “play until he’s 50,” he joked. Now that might take away Rodgers and Rivers’ thunder.

The Super Bowl champion backed his words of appreciation for the Bengals with a gesture that has quickly become the talk of the Queen City. Before clearing out his locker following the disappointing 6-11 season, Flacco left a signed jersey for teammate Ja’Marr Chase. He wrote a heartfelt message, calling the wide receiver “the greatest ever,” and expressed how much he cherished their time on the field together. Not just Chase, the veteran quarterback left messages on signed jerseys for a handful of the Bengals veterans.

“I hope I meant everything I wrote on those jerseys,” he said afterwards. “They were special to play with, and I don’t throw around words lightly.”

He came to Cincinnati via an October trade from the Browns. While Burrow was recovering from his toe injury, Flacco served as his backup on the field. He completed 61.7% of his passes, throwing for 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Even though he couldn’t bring many victories, he built great relationships.

Joe Flacco’s admiration for Zac Taylor

The front office hasn’t made any moves to suggest that they are bringing a veteran quarterback back. However, if it’s in head coach Zac Taylor’s control, he would “love” to have Flacco back as the quarterback. The former Comeback Player of the Year is most grateful to Taylor for bringing him on board, labeling his experience under him as “unbelievable.”

“I think my experience with [Zac Taylor] has been unbelievable. I feel so lucky to have kind of,” said Flacco. “I think he’s awesome at what he does. This is a hard business, and there’s a lot of times where it doesn’t go the way you want it to… I know this is more disappointing than that. But he’s really good at what he does, and guys have a lot of respect for him, no doubt about that.”

Flacco is particularly grateful to Taylor for bringing him to Cincinnati. It remains to be seen what the front office decides, but for now, owner Mike Brown has retained head coach Taylor and player personnel chief Duke Tobin for another ride with the Bengals.