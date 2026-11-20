Cincinnati was left in shock on Thursday, November 19, after it was announced that nine-year-old Nile hippopotamus Fiona passed away at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. Tributes have poured in, including from the local NFL team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

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A 7-second video of a sad tiger walking in snowy conditions was posted on X by the Bengals.

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“Rest in peace, Fiona. The queen of the Queen City,” they wrote.

In the post, the team honored Fiona as Cincinnati’s queen. This followed a post from the Cincinnati Zoo on X sharing the news of her passing.

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“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the message from the Cincinnati Zoo read.

A tribute was shared in the Bengals’ locker room. Less than an hour after the news was announced, NFL reporter Mike Petraglia reported on X that taps could be heard from the team’s locker room. For those unaware, taps is a bugle call traditionally played at military funerals and memorials.

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The 7-2 team is getting ready to play Monday Night Football in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders.

Fiona had a long history with the team. Prior to Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, she picked the Bengals to win over the Los Angeles Rams.

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Zoo’s Michelle Curley jokingly admitted that “We made the Bengals toy much larger than the Rams toy and we put a lot more treats around it.”

Fiona’s popularity in the city rivaled even the biggest stars on the Bengals, though Joe Burrow eventually ended her five-year streak as CityBeat’s “Best Cincinnatian.”

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Born 6 weeks early on January 24, 2017, weighing only 29lbs (compared to the usual 55-120lbs), Fiona was the first known hand-raised Nile hippopotamus in a zoo.

“We are in shock at the moment,” zoo director Dave Jenike said. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore.”

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Fiona passed away two months short of her 10th birthday, far younger than the typical 40-to-50-year lifespan for hippos in captivity.

Tributes were also shared by the other major sports teams in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Reds posted a picture of Fiona with the caption “Forever an icon. Rest in peace, Fiona.”

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FC Cincinnati sent their condolences to the zoo, and visitors left flowers and cards at a hippo statue outside the zoo, including one note reading “Forever our Fiona.”

Officials in Ohio also paid their respects.

Cincinnati’s mayor Aftab Pureval wrote on X “Fiona was a symbol of perseverance and joy in Cincinnati,” while Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, called Fiona “a true icon.” Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance shared a family picture from the zoo on Instagram.

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The incident leading to Fiona’s death began approximately 11 days earlier. A child visiting the zoo threw a knitted hat in the air, and due to a ceiling fan above 12-foot viewing windows, the hat fell through a one-foot gap and landed in Fiona’s enclosure. Fiona ate the hat. “We probably couldn’t make [it] happen again if we tried,” said Curley.

As surgery would have been too risky for an adult hippo weighing around 2,500 lbs, the best option was for Fiona to pass the hat naturally. As Fiona had lost her appetite, she was given fluids, laxatives, an enema, two sedations, an ultrasound showing some bunching of her intestines, a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope borrowed from the Columbus Zoo, and treatment on a vibration plate from a horse farm.

Finally, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden made a statement, asking people to send their thoughts and prayers to Fiona’s veterinary and care team, and asking for space at this time.