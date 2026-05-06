Livvy Dunne Sends a 3-Word Message to Olivia Ponton as Joe Burrow’s GF Turns Heads at Met Gala

When the biggest names in sports and social media collide, the internet takes notice. In a rare public appearance, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow attended the fashion event with his rumored girlfriend, Olivia Ponton. Burrow has kept the details of his relationship under wraps since he started dating Ponton in December 2024. Seeing the couple together was a big deal for fans.

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The 23-year-old social media star and model set the internet on fire with her beige corset top, which she paired with a matching miniskirt. She completed her look with fancy sandals and minimal jewellery. Burrow also attended the event, where he wore an embroidered blue blazer with a set of matching pants. Added to this was a diamond Cartier panther necklace.

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In an Instagram post, Ponton shared a series of photos from the Met Gala after-party event. Under the post, influencer and former artistic gymnast, Livvy Dunne, replied with a supportive message: “Angel fairy princess”. To this, Ponton replied: “thank youuuu”.

Imago Image Credits: Olivia Ponton/Instagram

Ponton has collaborated with global brands like SKIMS, Victoria’s Secret, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Coach. She is represented by IMG Models, one of the world’s premier agencies, which also manages celebs like Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. Her out

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Far from the influencer rivalry, Ponton and Dunne are close friends and share a twin-like bond on social media. While being fellow swimsuit models for Sports Illustrated, they frequently appear on social media content together and often comment on each other’s posts.

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In fact, in June last year, Burrow and Ponton were seen roaming the streets of New York City late at night with friends, including Dunne. Not to mention, Dunne and Burrow also share a common bond of being LSU Tigers.

Even when Dunne graduated from LSU in December 2024 and shared an update on social media, Ponton was first to congratulate her. Back then, latter commented on Dunne’s graduation post: “livy !!!!! Congratulations!!!”, to which Dunne responded, “I love u liv.”

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Fans Swoon Over Ponton and Joe Burrow on Social Media

Minutes after their pictures went viral, fan reactions poured in on the couple and their attire from every direction. Fans shared the images across different social media platforms while sharing their honest reaction to the couple.

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A fan, while taking to X, posted about the couple: “Wholesome…True love is so special.” Another fan agreed and commented, “True love pays well.” While one fan disagreed with the spotlight fans are giving them, and commented, “Y’all need to leave this guy alone! Who he is or isn’t dating is not our business!” In the pictures, Ponton cropped out Burrow. To this, a fan reacted by commenting: “Why you cropped your bf out? We love him.” While others commented with GIFs featuring Burrow to tease the social media star.

The fashion world was also quick to weigh in. Social media influencer, Kayla Ryan, commented, “This is so perfect. I need this outfit.” Another popular influencer. Ella Grace Mendelsohn chipped in by commenting, “Wow. I love this outfit sm. Amazed by her outfit, one fan couldn’t resist herself from asking, “Can I borrow this to wear for my bday pls & thank u.”

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Between Olivia’s elegant vintage Chanel and the playful banter from fans, this week saw an overwhelming buzz around the duo. Whether they are romancing on a date in LA or walking down the red carpet at the Met Gala, fans can’t stop going gaga over the couple.