Bengals Make $5M Decision for Joe Burrow as Trey Hendrickson Tag Looks Unlikely

FILE PHOTO: Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

FILE PHOTO: Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Essentials Inside The Story A critical offensive piece secures a $5 million decision for 2026.

The returning veteran posted a historic 92.6% efficiency protecting the pocket.

Cincinnati leans heavily against franchise tagging four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson.

The Cincinnati Bengals are edging closer to the potential split from Trey Hendrickson, who is hitting free agency this month, but Joe Burrow and his offense have received a major boost for the next season. The recent report suggests that the franchise has finalized a new one-year contract extension worth up to $5 million with a key offensive talent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Dalton Risner and the Bengals have agreed to a one-year extension worth up to $5 million, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare,” noted ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dalton signed a one-year contract with the Bengals ahead of the 2025 campaign, joining from the Minnesota Vikings and becoming an immediate starter. Although he joined the roster in August 2025, he took a little time to make an impact. Playing 14 games, he started 11 in the previous campaign.

With a 92.6% pass block win rate, the 30-year-old ranked 36th among the guards in the league and managed the best figure among guards since Zac Taylor took over as the head coach in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offensive star has signed a one-year contract extension that would keep him at Paycor Stadium till the end of the 2026 season. The seven-season NFL veteran could earn up to $5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Since arriving at the Bengals, the guard has built a strong chemistry with Joe Burrow. His impressive pass block rate helped the quarterback find rhythm much quicker last season, and it’s likely to improve in the 2026 campaign with Dalton remaining part of the squad. While the Bengals’ offense received a huge boost with this decision, their defense is set to lose a pillar amid free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

A possible Trey Hendrickson departure looms for the Bengals’ defense

Trey Hendrickson has been part of the Bengals’ defense since 2021, spending five successful seasons. In the first four years of his career with black and orange, he was a Pro Bowler four times, which showed his consistency. But the defensive end is slated to be a free agent this month, and the franchise is unlikely to put a tag on him.

With free agency, a team can prevent its key players from hitting free agency and getting roped by other teams. Despite his remarkable success, the Bengals are not looking to do it, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sense at the end of the week is that Trey Hendrickson will probably not be franchise-tagged,” wrote Fowler recently.

At the beginning of the 2025 campaign, the organization reportedly attempted a contract extension with Trey, but the negotiation didn’t result in a deal. Following such an unsuccessful and extended effort, it would make little sense to reopen negotiations by using the franchise tag. Moreover, he is going to be 32 next season, so it would make sense to look for a younger alternative with a focus on long-term sustainability.