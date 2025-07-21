brand-logo
Mike Brown Gets Real On ‘Peculiar’ Shemar Stewart Saga as Bengals Owner Confirms Trey Hendrickson Contract

ByAryan Suraj Chadha

Jul 21, 2025 | 1:08 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot going on right now. And now, owner Mike Brown has shed light on the contract delay involving rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart.

He revealed that the holdup isn’t about money but rather about legal protection tied to guaranteed money. According to Charlie Goldsmith, Brown called it a “peculiar thing,” explaining that Stewart’s agent wants the guaranteed portion of the deal to remain intact unless the player commits an extremely serious offense, something on the level of imprisonment.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen ever,” Brown said, stressing that the scenario is purely hypothetical. Still, the team is hesitant to commit to language that would bind them financially in the event of severe misconduct. Brown added that such a request is highly unusual and hasn’t come up in his memory, highlighting just how unique this negotiation is. As Stewart’s rookie contract remains unsigned, the standoff illustrates the growing tension between player protection and team liability in the modern NFL.

Moreover, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Brown sounded confident when addressing Trey Hendrickson’s contract situation, stating, “I think it’ll get done.” Hendrickson, a key piece of Cincinnati’s defensive front, has been seeking a new deal, and Brown’s remarks suggest negotiations are progressing toward a resolution before training camp.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated.

Is Shemar Stewart's contract delay a sign of changing times in NFL player negotiations?

