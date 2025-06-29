Bengals News: Trey Hendrickson Clears Stance on Loyalty as Cowboys Contemplate Trade

For months now, it’s been the Bengals doing their best Dallas Cowboys impression. Stalling contract talks and keeping star players hanging. And no one’s felt that more than Trey Hendrickson. He led the NFL with 17 sacks last season and notched 35 in just two years, which is more than any defensive player during that time. So, you’d think they would have secured the Queen City’s top pass rusher. Instead, he’s become Cincy’s ghost. Nowhere to be seen in OTAs, minicamps, or even hopeful pressers.

In May, Trey clearly said, “The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation. But that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.” But here’s where things start to get real interesting.

Because even with that kind of production, the Bengals are reportedly only offering Hendrickson $28 million per year. On paper, that puts him at eighth among NFL EDGE defenders. But in today’s cap-heavy league, that number feels more like a lowball than a reward. As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero made clear, Trey isn’t aiming for the moon. “Hendrickson isn’t demanding to surpass Myles Garrett’s record-setting $40 million AAV,” he shared. Adding that the edge rusher’s real focus is securing a multi-year deal that actually reflects what he brings to the table.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, obviously, when the chatter goes on for this long, the question of loyalty can arise. For the Who Dey, it’s important to know if the Trye’s still a Bengal at heart. And what better way to reveal it than to do so by teasing it with an image of ‘The Cincinnati Kid’.

AD

Trey’s recent Instagram story added that element. Instead of a simple birthday wish to Sam Hubbard, he dropped a subtle message of loyalty, sharing Bengals card of Sam alongside the caption, “Happy Birthday Sam 🤝”. With Hubbard walking away from the game at 29, Trey’s post felt like less of a celebration and more of a reminder: he still wants to be here… if they let him.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@trey_hendrickson91

But now, reports are swirling. Not only is Hendrickson talking trade, but the Bengals won’t have much time left to hold on to him. The 2024 sack leader is bitter, frustrated, and, according to one national insider, “the Dallas Cowboys are talking about Hendrickson, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Big D is contemplating the Trey Hendrickson trade

Trey Hendrickson’s situation has been anything but orange and black. While the Bengals keep circling around the numbers, the star pass-rusher is left in a limbo. Speaking to ESPN recently, Hendrickson admitted he has “mixed emotions” about leaving The Jungle, even as his market value climbs near $30 million per year. Meanwhile, over in the Lone Star State, the Cowboys sit with $32 million in cap space. But they might not have that money “earmarked for a second pass-rusher,” especially with Micah Parsons due for a mega extension.

Still, the rumor mill isn’t slowing down. National insider Josina Anderson dropped a firm reality check after tapping her Dallas sources. “Sounds to me like the current amount Trey Hendrickson is seeking is beyond what the Dallas Cowboys would want to spend for a player of his level,” she reported. “Based on what I’m hearing.” Translation? The price tag isn’t matching the Cowboys’ interest—at least for now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet that hasn’t stopped the speculation from growing legs. As LWOS recently wrote, “The Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up on talent defensively ever since they hired new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.” They also added, “It would be interesting to see if Dallas could one day get Hendrickson to boost them to a well-rounded defensive line.”

And that’s the real tug-of-war here. You’ve got Hendrickson, fresh off a 17.5-sack season, still wrecking offensive lines like it’s a personal hobby. So yeah, teams will call. They’d be naïve not to. But for Cincy? It’s not just about the trade return. It’s about timing. You don’t cash out your best defensive player when your quarterback window is wide open and your title shot is real. Draft picks don’t chase down Lamar Jackson. Hendrickson does.