NFL Rumors: Trey Hendrickson to Bolster Liam Coen’s Jaguars in Offseason Move as Questions Arise Over Bengals Future

For a player who led the NFL in sacks just a season ago, Trey Hendrickson’s 2025 campaign has become a frustrating cycle of contract disputes and injuries. In the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end was involved in an intense contract standoff. As the games began, the injuries hindered his performance, forcing the dominant player to look elsewhere for opportunities.

The rumored frontrunner team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, as head coach Liam Coen looks for solid players. The Jaguars, despite sitting atop the AFC South at 8-4, have a clear vulnerability that could derail their Super Bowl hopes: a pass rush that ranks a low 24th in the league (with 24 sacks) and 27th in tackles (698), making a proven sack artist like Hendrickson an urgent necessity.

In his first four seasons with the Bengals, he recorded 57 sacks and 155 tackles (104 solo) in 65 games (all starts). The 6-foot-4, 265-pound player dominates with his size and agility, which can help the Jaguars mount pressure on their rivals. His one-year $30 million contract will end this year. So, the Bengals would give him a free hand to find any team.

The only issue for the Jags could be their cap space. Currently, they are 21st in the league with $9.1 million in cap space. But after some reshuffling, head coach Liam Coen would be eager to sign the defensive end. Hendrickson led the league in sacks (17.5) last year. It would be pretty interesting to see how things would shape up in the offseason. For now, these are all rumors, as plenty of other teams would also talk to the 31-year-old.

For now, the Bengals are in a tough spot. They restructured Hendrickson’s contract, but the injuries have significantly lowered his playing time.

Trey Hendrickson still needs time for recovery

As the AFC North franchise prepares to face the Super Bowl contender Buffalo Bills, on Sunday, December 7, they are having a hard time finding healthy players. But their biggest bet, Trey Hendrickson, is giving them nightmares. They hoped for a great show in defense again after two dominant seasons.

However, the defensive end first suffered a back injury in the Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers and missed the next game. He returned in the Week 8 loss against the New York Jets and injured his right hip. Hendrickson hasn’t played since and missed the entire week of practice in Week 14 as well. This has also put a big question mark over his future with the Bengals.

In seven games this year, Trey Hendrickson has recorded four sacks, one defended pass, one forced fumble, and 16 tackles (11 solo). But the results have been even more brutal. The team is almost on the brink of elimination with four wins. The only way they could qualify for the playoffs is if they win all the remaining games while other divisional rivals lose. The times are tough for the defensive player and his team.