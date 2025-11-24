NFL Suspension Forces Ja’Marr Chase to Move Away From Bengals For Practice Amid Joe Burrow’s Return

Week 11 was not memorable for Ja’Marr Chase. The WR picked up the first suspension of his career for spitting on Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey. As a result, he was suspended for the Week 12 game when the Bengals went against the Patriots. But it wasn’t just the game he was suspended from.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Ja’Marr Chase was not allowed to be at Paycor Stadium last week while serving his one game suspension,” said Dan Hoard.

However, he trained at UC’s Sheakley Indoor Practice facility and was apparently very impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new facility was inaugurated in June. It is a 210,000 square-foot complex, featuring not only a 120-yard football turf but also facilities for other sports and an athletics performance centre. There are players’ lounges, dining halls, equipment rooms, meeting rooms, and even a content studio for social media. It was the perfect spot for the WR to practice in silence after the entire debacle in week 11.

Ja’Marr Chase was suspended one game for spitting on Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey, a decision that was upheld on appeal as he forfeited $507,156 (his $448,333 game check plus a $58,823 active-roster bonus). Chase’s absence was felt as the Bengals came up short against the Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the WR’s suspension and private practice, the Bengals have received some great news.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Burrow is returning this week

The long wait is finally over for the Bengals fans! After more than two months, Joe Burrow has been cleared to step onto the gridiron. Joe Burrow is anticipated to return against the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving. The Bengals HC expects Burrow to be back on Thursday.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, HC Zac Taylor said, “He looks like he’s in good shape to be ready to go.”

Burrow suffered a toe injury on his left foot in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was cleared for practice on Monday and is expected to return this week. His return will be the best gift for Cincinnati. Before his injury, the team was 2-0 in the league. However, after that, they went downhill with a 1-8 record without him.

ADVERTISEMENT

With playoff hopes almost over, the Cincinnati Bengals will prefer to end the season on a firm note. They will have both Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow against the Ravens. The expectations are riding high for their returns. Now, the fans eagerly wait to see whether their addition can finally bring the Bengals back to their winning ways.