The Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium has kicked off in style. The first controversy of the game came just minutes after the start, with the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow being involved. However, fans didn’t like the way the NFL and its officials handled the play.

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“Joe Burrow got lit up just now,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X. “Dylan Fairchild, a Bengals OL, came rushing in to protect his QB, and was then penalized 15 yards. Hard to understand 🤷🏻‍♂️”

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After going three-and-out on their first offensive drive, the Bengals looked to finally cross the 10-yard mark to go for the first down. After a 3-yard run and a 3-yard pass completion by the Bengals, they were on a third-and-four play at the Bengals’ 41-yard line.

This is when Burrow threw a 4-yard pass to running back Samaje Perine to bring the offense to the 41-yard line. But soon after Burrow threw for a first down, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson knocked Burrow to the turf in what looked like an unnecessary hit.

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Hovering beside the tackle was offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild, who came to his quarterback’s rescue and shoved Chaisson off Burrow, while Burrow was trying to question the referee with his hands up in the air. The official also fell down as Fairchild’s push to Chaisson made him make contact with the official, after which he immediately threw a flag for Fairchild.

As a result, Fairchild got a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

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“You saw the reaction by Joe Burrow,” ESPN analyst Troy Aikman said during the broadcast. “(His teammates are going) to respond when they see him go down with what they thought was late and excessive.”

The drive ended up being another punt for the Bengals. Despite the hit, an intriguing fact is that Chaisson is no stranger to Burrow. He was at LSU Tigers and played alongside Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

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Chaisson has been in fine form as of lately, coming into this game ranking second on the team in sacks this season with 3.5, including 5.5 tackles for loss.

Because the flag went against the Bengals, even though many thought Chaisson had roughed the quarterback, the fans went wild on the internet.

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One of the fans wrote about the official being mad about him getting knocked down due to Fairchild’s push, writing, “Ref stood over him and saw Burrow get hit . He mad fairchild knocked him down. Dude didn’t even reach for his flag when Joe was hit lol.”

“No clue how they dont penalize the commanders on that,” another fan wrote.

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Meanwhile, another fan had some bold words for the league after the decision, writing, “Is that f****** ref blind!!!!”

“Yea wtf @NFLOfficiating @nflcommish,” a fan wrote, questioning the call.

A fan not only raised a question, but also gave his take on what the flag would’ve been given for, commenting, “So because the ref is a wuss and got his feelings hurt he was hit he throws a flag… should’ve been a late hit. Officials are horrible. All of them.”

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The Bengals are 7-2 in the league and are fighting for playoff contention, being ahead 10-7 in the game at halftime.