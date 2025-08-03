NFLPA’s Scathing Verdict Forces Mike Brown’s Hand as Zac Taylor’s TE Confirms Contract Stance

As a franchise that’s seen everything from jungle-striped jerseys to playoff heartbreaks that feel like Greek tragedies, the Bengals have certainly had their ups and downs. But an F-minus? That’s the kind of report card that gets hung on the fridge as a warning. Yes, Yes, the NFLPA’s 2025 report card handed the Bengals a big old F- in “Treatment of Families.”

And if that sounds like a joke, well… the players sure weren’t laughing. Picture this: family “lounges” that were basically tents in a parking lot, zero childcare, and vibes that screamed “tailgate, but sad.” No wonder the locker room was heated. But now? The Bengals are pulling for that extra credit.

In the NFLPA’s 2025 report card, the Bengals technically “improved” from 26th to 24th overall, but let’s not throw a parade just yet. They still ranked dead last when it came to family treatment, food quality, and dining setups. But the Bengals aren’t taking the grade lightly this time. Their response? A family cookout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Yes. Step into Paycor Stadium on a sunny Saturday, and you’ll see something you thought you’d never see when it comes to the Bengals. Burgers on the grill, kids tossing footballs, players’ families sitting in actual chairs like actual humans. It’s not groundbreaking, but for a team that scored a 4.69/10 on the NFLPA’s family treatment scale, this small step feels like Cincinnati finally read the room.

At the league owners’ meeting, executive VP Katie Blackburn called that brutal F-minus “harsh.” She said that she was open to feedback, and if there’s something to build upon, she wanted to do just that. That’s why this cookout, simple as it seems, actually matters. It’s the Bengals saying: okay, we heard you. Now we’re trying.

And honestly? It was about time. They’re one of just three teams in the league without game-day daycare. And the only one with neither daycare nor a proper family room. Players weren’t quiet about it, either. One vet told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop the whole postgame setup was “a s–t show,” with families shoved into cold, bare-bones tents like they were waiting for a rental car.

Another admitted, “We’re worried about them… we’re the only team putting our families in a parking lot.” So, yeah. A cookout isn’t a lot, but it’s something. It’s a nice place to start. What’s interesting to see is that teams across the NFL are taking these grades seriously.

They’re now actual scouting tools for free agents and vets. Ravens guard Ryan Kelly summed it up best: “If you treat my family well… I’ll probably be happier as a player.” Simple math. So while Bengals GM Duke Tobin has long touted a “family-first” philosophy, that reputation’s under a spotlight now. A reputation that was enhanced after bringing in Noah Fant.

Noah Fant makes a clear statement on his contract and ambitions

Noah won the Bengals’ fans over when he signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Bengals. The 2019 first-rounder visited Miami, New Orleans before Cincinnati. In the end, he took a one-year, $2.75 million base deal, with some sweeteners that could push it to $4.25 million.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fant easily could’ve chased a bigger payday somewhere else. Instead, he bet on himself with a short-term, prove-it contract. That tells you all you need to know: right now, it’s less about the check and more about the fit. Winning matters. So does the system. And maybe, just maybe, Fant sees something brewing in Cincy worth sticking around for.

via Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – SEPTEMBER 15: Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant 87 before a game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks on September 15, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 15 Seahawks at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482240915120

And when you hear him talk, you’d understand that’s exactly what he is striving for. “I want to stress winning first… that part of increasing your value and going along to get paid in the future is something that’s great, and hopefully I’m able to do that here.” Alongside that winning mentality, he also brings versatility.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With 300 career catches, over 3,300 yards, and 15 touchdowns across 95 games, he’s proven he can do a bit of everything. Last season? A solid 48 grabs for 500 yards and a score. Zac Taylor loves him; he called him “explosive” and “hard to bring down.” Add in his ability to block in the run game and protect Joe Burrow from the blind side, and he makes the perfect fit for Zac’s system.

Amidst everything that goes wrong with the Bengals, signing Noah Fant on a one-year deal was one of the best decisions Duke Tobin has made in recent times. Combine that with the family cookout, and the front office might finally be heading in the right direction.