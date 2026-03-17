Bengals Officially Make $72.1M Contract Decisions on Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase & Others Amid Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story The Cincinnati Bengals just locked in a wave of financial decisions

Big names like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are now even more tied to the franchise

The mix of exits and lingering roster gaps hints that something bigger might still be coming

The Cincinnati Bengals have reached a critical point in the offseason after six players saw contract triggers officially vest over the weekend. With those clauses now activated, the team has made several financial commitments while also shaping the roster heading into the new NFL season. In all, the decisions total $72.1 million as the first wave of free agency closes.

As Spotrac posted on X, “6 #Bengals players had contract triggers vest this weekend: Ja’Marr Chase’s $28.9M 2027 salary is now guaranteed; $18.3M of Joe Burrow’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed; Tee Higgins earned a $10M roster bonus, and his $10.9M salary is now guaranteed; B.J. Hill earned a $2M roster bonus; Mike Gesicki earned a $2M roster bonus; and Samaje Perine earned a $200k roster bonus.”

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Speaking of the Bengals quarterback, Burrow is currently playing under a five-year, $275 million contract extension with Cincinnati. As part of that deal, $18.3 million of his 2027 salary became fully guaranteed on the fifth league day of the 2026 season.

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While the Bengals have a reputation for managing their spending carefully, there has been some debate about how much money the team has invested in its wide receivers. Chase, for example, signed a massive four-year, $161 million extension in 2025 with $112 million guaranteed. The deal comes after a successful season, where he won the triple crown with league-leading 127 receptions, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

Under the terms of the contract, an additional $30 million, which includes a 2026 per-game/workout bonus and a 2027 base salary and option bonus, will become fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. Chase’s contract was reportedly structured in a way that it provided Cincinnati with more than $15 million in salary cap relief.

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Higgins also remains a major financial commitment for the team. His $10.9 million salary and $10 million roster bonus for 2026 are now guaranteed. After signing a four-year, $115 million extension, CBS Sports cited Bleacher Report’s labeling Higgins as Cincinnati’s most overpaid player. Even so, Higgins remained productive last season, finishing with 59 receptions for 846 yards and tying for second on the team with 11 touchdowns.

Three more players on the Cincinnati Bengals also had contract bonuses locked in this weekend. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill and tight end Mike Gesicki received a $2 million roster bonus each, while running back Samaje Perine received a $200,000 roster bonus. These new contract decisions total $72.1 million, making it a major move by the franchise.

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Besides these contract triggers, the Bengals have also been active in the free agency market as they continue to build their roster ahead of the next season.

Other fresh additions by the Cincinnati Bengals amid free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have been busy in free agency, adding several new faces to the roster while also losing a few key players. One of the biggest additions is edge rusher Boye Mafe, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal with $19 million guaranteed after joining the team from the Seattle Seahawks.

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The Bengals also added safety Bryan Cook on a three-year, $40.25 million contract that includes $14 million guaranteed after his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. On the defensive line, veteran Jonathan Allen agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal after previously playing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Cincinnati also added some quarterback depth by signing veteran Josh Johnson to a one-year deal from the Washington Commanders.

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At the same time, the Bengals lost a few notable contributors in free agency, including pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, linebacker Joseph Ossai, and several depth players.

From a financial standpoint, the team still has some room for movement. According to Over The Cap, the Bengals currently have $33.9 million in cap space. The team just signed a contract extension with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., which freed up almost $3 million. The team also got a $7 million cap adjustment this week due to an expected insurance payout for the contract with Burrow.

The exact cap hit for the new contract with Allen has not been disclosed yet. That could reduce the amount of cap space the Bengals have by as much as $8 million once the exact number is known.

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From a roster standpoint, the Bengals’ needs for the upcoming draft are defensive line, offensive line, cornerback, linebacker, and edge rusher. Despite those needs, the Bengals still have enough cap space to sign more players. If they want more cap space, they could always try to restructure existing contracts and sign extensions.