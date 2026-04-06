“One Year to Figure This Out”: NFL Exec Believes Zac Taylor Is Running Out of Time as Bengals HC

Essentials Inside The Story The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to reset the tone

The urgency behind the scenes feels impossible to ignore

For Zac Taylor, stability might not equal safety anymore

In spite of three consecutive seasons without appearing in the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals have somehow maintained stability, which is not easy for any team. Head coach Zac Taylor, who was appointed in 2019, gives a sense of continuity, yet the last year’s 6-11 record shows that the team has reached a dead-end. This offseason, the club management has made a conscious decision to work on the defense, acting with an unusual determination.

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Despite the departure of Trey Hendrickson, the defensive line got new faces like Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen. The rebuilding process continued when Ja’Sir Taylor and Kyle Dugger joined the roster. However, throughout the NFL, these transfers have been interpreted as a clear sign that the club wants to change its image. Nevertheless, according to one unnamed NFL executive, the changes in the composition of the team do not necessarily mean that the head coach’s position is secured.

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“They knew they had to fix some stuff on defense,” the exec told The Athletic’s Mike Sando. “It looks like they are saying, ‘You guys have one year to figure this out. Otherwise, we can get out of the coach’s contract.’” That line sums up the urgency around the situation.

Even though the team hasn’t made the playoffs for three years in a row, the management and coaching team have mostly stayed the same. Taylor has been at the helm since 2019 and has had some bright spots.

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“Coach Zac Taylor is reportedly signed through 2027 (the team has announced an extension through 2026 only),” Sando added.

But Taylor’s time in Cincinnati didn’t kick off on the right foot. He had a tough start, finishing 2-14 in 2019 and then going 4-11-1 in 2020. Things changed fast after that. In 2021, Cincinnati made an impressive run to the Super Bowl but lost to the Los Angeles Rams by just three points. The following year, they faced the Chiefs in the AFC title game and lost again, this time by a field goal.

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Those playoff runs made it seem like the Bengals were on the right track. With Joe Burrow as their leader, everyone looked forward to the team’s potential. But things didn’t happen according to the expectations, as the Bengals had a mediocre record of 9-8 in 2023 and again in 2024 and then 6-11 in the following season.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs Jan 29, 2023 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20230129_jcd_sm8_0199

Despite all those bad seasons under his belt, Taylor remains their head coach for now. However, the situation has changed considerably. If there will be no improvements this season, it can put the coach in a difficult position. It means that the Bengals and their head coach have only one year left to prove themselves.

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Zac Taylor continues with same coaching staff despite Bengals’ struggles

Zac Taylor is entering his eighth season as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, and he’s opting for consistency instead of making changes. Last month, talking about any possible changes, Taylor said the same coaching staff will be back for 2026, as reported by ESPN’s Ben Baby.

“Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn’t anticipate making any staff changes this offseason,” Baby reported on X.

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That decision comes after a difficult 2025 campaign filled with injuries. Joe Burrow was limited to just eight games because of a toe injury that required surgery, leading the Bengals to rely on Joe Flacco for parts of the season.

Even though Burrow was out, the offense still did its job. The real worry for the Bengals was on defense. They had a tough time all year, ranking low in points allowed and total yards. The team allowed 492 points, a record in team history.

Nonetheless, Taylor still intends to give Al Golden another year as the defensive coordinator. Golden was added to the coaching staff late in the last offseason period, making it hard for the two to develop a rapport before making their important decisions on the squad.

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For that matter, given the circumstances and pressure mounting in Cincinnati, the upcoming season is a crucial one. Should there not be an improvement in their performances, then the Bengals might be heading for drastic moves.