Bengals Player Awaits NFL Punishment for Taunting DK Metcalf During Steelers Clash

Keeping emotions in check is often easier said than done, especially when the players are engaged in a heated divisional game. But losing control in a game often leads to strict penalties and fines. In the Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bengals safety Jordan Battle learned the hard way that even a brief staredown over a fallen rival comes with steep consequences.

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It all happened in the second quarter, on a second-and-10 when Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeted DK Metcalf. Contesting the throw, Battle broke up the pass and brought down the wide receiver in the process. Thereafter, Battle stood over Metcalf for a while and stared him down before finally moving away from the fallen receiver.

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For taunting Metcalf, Battle is likely to receive an $11,941 fine. But if he continued to taunt an opponent player for a second offense, the league would potentially slam him with a $17,911 fine.

These figures aren’t pulled out of thin air; they come straight from the NFL and NFLPA’s collectively bargained fine schedule, which sets mandatory baseline amounts for specific infractions and escalates automatically by a fixed percentage for repeat offenses rather than scaling according to a player’s salary.

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Needless to say, this won’t be the only check that Battle would write to the league. Back in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, Battle lowered his head and collided with the wide receiver Malik Washington. It’s worth noting that the collision involved Battle’s helmet. Even though the officials missed the helmet-to-helmet contact, the NFL put a $21,623 fine on him.

Through the first nine weeks of the 2026 season, the league has already recorded 36 fines for taunting. The list began with Miami Dolphins’ Ollie Gordon in Preseason Week 1. Later on, Javonte Williams, Jahdae Walker, Jameson Williams, DK Metcalf, and others got their share of the fine.

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This time, Battle’s action brought the Bengals a 15-yard penalty. Meanwhile, the Steelers received an automatic first down. Rodgers and the Steelers capitalized on the free yardage to march into scoring range, and kicker Chris Boswell drilled a field goal to put Pittsburgh’s first three points on the board.

To make the sequence even more awkward for Battle, the penalty turned into a viral broadcast spectacle. Thanks to a technical issue, the on-field referee’s voice didn’t reach the audience when he tried to announce the penalty. That prompted NBC’s Cris Collinsworth to come forth and announce the penalty in the referee’s stead. Later on, Collinsworth sent a quirky remark at Battle for the incident.

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“He just sat there and looked at him and cost his team 15 yards, and gave the Steelers a chance to wake up,” Collinsworth remarked during the Sunday Night Football broadcast.

Now, the league is seemingly more focused on regulating unsportsmanlike conduct. But why is the league unhappy with taunting?

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Why is the NFL putting a penalty for taunting?

“At this level of competition, emotions will run high, but no amount of emotion should give way to demeaning and offensive words, taunting, or other non-football acts,” the NFL wrote in a memo to teams just ahead of the playoffs in the 2024 season. “No one wants a penalty, or a player ejection, to determine the outcome of a game.”

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According to NFL rules analyst Walt Anderson, the crackdown stems from a massive spike in unsportsmanlike gestures across the league over the past two years. And the league simply wants to work actively on it.

“There are plenty of ways for players to be able to celebrate. And they come up with some very unique and often entertaining ways,” Anderson told the media during a presser in August 2025. “So we want them to focus on those and not the inappropriate areas.

“The sportsmanship is a point of emphasis and clarification for the players and the clubs this year. I know Troy [Vincent] addressed this in the annual video that all of the clubs see during training camp from the standpoint of our taunting was up [in 2024]… Unsportsmanlike gestures, whether they were either simulating either shooting a gun or brandishing of a gun, or inappropriate gestures like a throat-slash or unfortunate sexual gestures that were made, those were up almost 133 percent… The officials have made it a point of emphasis to all of the clubs.”

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With the NFL aggressively policing sportsmanship, Battle’s staredown over DK Metcalf is virtually guaranteed to draw a significant fine. Now, the Bengals’ safety must exercise more caution in his plays to avoid further punishment.