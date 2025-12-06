Prayers Pour In for Bengals’ Tee Higgins After Bengals WR’s Statement on Playing With Joe Burrow

What does a player’s return from a head injury truly mean? For Tee Higgins, returning from a scary head injury is a blessing, a sentiment echoed by his family and the Who Dey Nation, who met his latest statement with a wave of prayers and support.

Tee Higgins has cleared the concussion protocol and is finally practicing without limits. The Cincinnati Bengals needed this moment. Now he gets to line up with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase again for the first time since Week 2.

“Just want to go out there, you know, and compete… I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s going to be great,” reporter Mike Petraglia shared a video on X, in which Higgins sounded locked in and grateful. “Any head injury is scary for anybody. Thank God that I’m able to play again this weekend and keep playing for the rest of the season.”

So far this season, Higgins has been productive even with limited action. He has recorded 70 total targets. On average, he gives this Cincinnati offense a clean 52.3 yards a game. That kind of consistency matters, especially when Burrow is hunting momentum.

Now with Higgins back, things change fast. The Bengals want rhythm, and letting an elite WR2 return gives Burrow exactly that. This will be the first full game with the entire offense healthy since Week 1. That alone feels like a new season for the Who Dey Nation.

And before Higgins stepped on the field, prayers also poured in for the Bengals WR.

Fans want Tee Higgins’ safe journey in the NFL

Soon after the clip hit X, Tee Higgins’ mom, Camilla Stewart, jumped in first and wrote, “Lord please keep a hedge of protection around my son 🙏🏾.”

Then Bengals fans followed. One replied, “Amen,” and another added, “We must protect Tee at all costs 🙏🙏.”

Then a third fan chimed in saying, “In Jesus name, Amen! And who dey!” The comments felt emotional and proud. It showed how much the Who Dey Nation cares about their guy.

Even with missed time, he put up 40 catches for 575 yards and seven touchdowns across 11 games. That sparked another prayer.

One fan wrote, “Father God, please cover the East Tennessee GOAT! He has always played the game the right way. In TEE we trust.” The words carried excitement and respect. The numbers back it up.

Now that Higgins is expected to play, Joe Burrow gets a major boost. Last week, the franchise quarterback looked sharp. He completed 24 of 46 throws for 261 yards and two touchdowns. And now that he is shaking off rust and trusting his injured toe again, the offense should only get smoother. Cincinnati needs rhythm. Higgins helps create that.

More importantly, Ja’Marr Chase benefits too. History shows these two can ball together without stepping on each other’s roles. Chase will get cleaner matchups, and Higgins will draw attention. As a result, many expect a big Week 14 outing. Both wideouts have shown they can thrive as a duo and stretch defenses across the field.

Still, the prayers kept rolling. One fan wrote, “Dear Lord please protect this team and good luck Tee you’re going to go down as one of the 🐐.” Then another shared, “Amen! I always worry they rush back too soon. Praying that God keeps him, and them all, in His graces 🙏.”

The vibes stay hopeful. So now we wait and see how Cincinnati uses Higgins next week.