Pressure Mounts on Zac Taylor’s DC After Eagles Loss as Ex-Bengals Coach Backs Trey Hendrickson

HC Zac Taylor promised a “new way of doing things” this season, with a focus on the Bengals starting fast. That’s a big shift in the philosophy, as the coach once treated his starters like precious cargo. Why the change? Well, when you have QB Joe Burrow coming off an MVP-caliber year and Ja’Marr Chase locked in as the league’s top receiver, Taylor wants to capitalize immediately. But here’s the thing – the offense has never been the real problem in Cincinnati. Over the past few seasons, the Bengals’ defense struggled, giving up nearly 23 points per game. Those defensive lapses cost the Bengals their playoff runs during Burrow’s era. As a result, some changes were in order.

Yet, the only major change this year has been a new DC for the Bengals – Al Golden. The team might’ve hoped that Golden’s schemes could finally unlock the talent already on the roster. But that has not been the case. Rookie Shemar Stewart missed critical camp time due to a holdout. Trey Hendrickson is in a contract dispute. Dax Hill is recovering from a torn ACL. And Mike Hilton? Gone to Miami. The cracks in the defense then showed early when, in their preseason game against the Eagles, the Bengals fell 34-27. Analysts have been quick to analyse what went wrong for the Bengals.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently joined Mike Greenberg on the “Get Up” segment in the NFL on ESPN to discuss the preseason game. When asked about Joe Burrow, Orlovsky didn’t hesitate to call him “flawless.” The analyst further said, “There’s no one better in the league right now throwing the football than Joe Burrow. Just absolutely flawless… The ball went exactly where it should on a consistent basis. I heard him say he thinks he’s throwing it better right now than he has in years. He threw for like 10,000 yards last season. So that would be somewhat scary for the rest of the conference.” After this assessment of the Bengals’ quarterback, Orlovsky went on to give what could be a warning sign for Zac Taylor.

“The offense is not the question in Cincinnati… they got to figure out their defense,” said Dan Orlovsky. And he’s right. The Bengals’ defense got torched by Eagles backups. RB Will Shipley ripped off a big gain. Tanner McKee connected twice with Jahan Dotson before punching in a touchdown. The Eagles, missing every offensive starter, still marched down the field for a goal on their second drive. Even with some Bengals starters in, the defense looked shaky. But Zac Taylor brushed it off.

Following the loss to the Eagles in the preseason game, Zac Taylor said the Bengals’ defense was “showing as little as possible” and focusing on one-on-one wins. But one absence loomed large – Trey Hendrickson. Al Golden must feel the pressure of the absence even more now when an ex-Bengals coach has not been shy of backing the player.

Zac Taylor’s DC faces more pressure as Bengals’ ex-coach backs Trey Hendrickson

Remember when Kay Adams questioned Trey Hendrickson’s value on her show? She said that he was “over the hill”. But ex-Bengals coach Lou Anarumo had fired back: “He’s a young 30. Workout freak. Always in the weight room. Got years left.” That’s high praise from the man who schemed around Hendrickson for years. And he might’ve been right about the Bengals’ receiver’s worth.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals Sep 23, 2024 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson 91 warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati Paycor Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20240923_jhp_mb3_0026

When the Bengals lost to the Eagles in the preseason game, it was a glaring reminder of what happens when Trey Hendrickson is not out collapsing pockets. Hendrickson’s numbers back up the hype. Last year, he tied for the NFL lead with 17.5 sacks, racked up 36 QB hits, and earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod. Anarumo summed it up best: “He generates a rush like nobody’s business.” Hendrickson, though, has been in no rush to join the team on the field.

Trey Hendrickson has been at camp but not practicing or playing. He has been holding out for a raise. Right now, he’s set to earn $16 million in the final year of his deal. That’s good money – but not enough to crack the NFL’s top tier at his position. Reports say he’s aiming for $30 million a year. But the Bengals aren’t biting, and tensions are high after the team threatened fines in June. Anarumo, now with the Colts, certainly sees Hendrickson’s value and would not hesitate at the thought of a possible trade in 2026.

Moreover, without Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals risk being a bottom-tier defense in both scoring and total yards. The offense can score all the points it wants, but if the defense can’t hold leads, what’s the point? If Hendrickson and the Bengals can’t work out a deal, Al Golden’s first season could turn ugly fast. And with the AFC stacked, Cincinnati doesn’t have much margin for error this season.