Bengals QB Joe Burrow Announces Retirement Stance Amid Recurring Injury Setbacks

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has been yearning for an elusive Super Bowl since his rookie year in 2020. Unfortunately, the stars never aligned for Burrow, be it because the Bengals didn’t have enough defensive depth in the last few years for his offense to shine through, or that his career has been plagued by multiple injuries, disrupting his flow.

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Despite those injury setbacks, the three-time Pro Bowl star isn’t stepping back from playing football for a long time, contrary to a self-thought initial retirement timeline of leaving the sport after a few Super Bowls.

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“I used to think I didn’t want to play very long,” Burrow recently told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “And now I’m like, ‘I’m just going to go until I can’t do it anymore. This is fun to do. What the hell else would I do?’ I used to want to go and maybe play a different sport after a couple of Super Bowls, but now I’m like, I’m just going to play until I can’t.”

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Ever since being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow has had to deal with several injuries. A big blow came in Week 11 of his rookie season, when he suffered a season-ending injury with multiple torn ligaments, including the ACL, in his left knee, making him miss the last seven games of the season.

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He turned around his career after having two successful years of back-to-back postseason appearances, winning the 2021 NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year award, and almost clinching the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl that season. However, they narrowly lost 23-20 against the Los Angeles Rams. But that seemed to be the last time Cincinnati would get a taste of the playoffs.

Since that Super Bowl appearance, the Bengals haven’t reached the postseason in the past three seasons, and Burrow’s injury-prone journey is a major reason. In Week 11 of the 2023 season, he suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist and missed seven games.

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Burrow would then have another comeback season in 2024, leading the league in passing with 460 of 652 passes for 4,918 yards, but he would fall short of the playoffs due to a poor Bengals defense.

Last year, Burrow was once again seen on the sidelines after suffering a severe turf toe injury in Week 2, playing only eight games, with the Bengals’ defense seen struggling once again. They allowed 60 touchdowns and ranked 31st in total defense with 380.9 yards allowed per game.

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Burrow has acknowledged his absence, saying he has “missed extended time” in two of the last three seasons, adding that “it’s a lonely process” when “you’re hurt, you’re away from the team, you’re away from the guys.”

But with the new season on the brink, Burrow is more ready than ever to make a strong comeback.

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Joe Burrow Counting on Newly Signed Veterans To Improve Super Bowl Prospects

Entering 2026, the Cincinatti Bengals knew that their defensive group was the biggest weakness in the last few years, with Joe Burrow being the fourth-most-sacked quarterback since he entered the league in 2020 (per Statsmuse). Ahead of the regular season, the team has strengthened their defense on paper, signing veterans Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook.

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It will be this expected group of starters who will lead the inexperienced players, and Burrow has acknowledged that.

“All the veteran guys understand the opportunity that we have and understand the things to say, the energy to provide the younger guys,” Burrow told SI. “And we could do it on offense to a degree the last couple of years, but offense and defense, you’re so separate day to day. You don’t see each other that much. And so having Dexter, having Jonathan, having Boye come in after winning the Super Bowl, those guys all know how to do it, when to do it, who to do it with.”

Last year, linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter had tough rookie seasons, with DE Shemar Stewart also not as effective. But the additions of Super Bowl-winning defensive players like Mafe and Cook should help elevate their game.

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Earlier in August, Burrow revealed that young veterans Daxton Hill and Jonathan Allen also addressed the team about the urgency to win the Super Bowl this year, and the difference in mindset translated into a 3-0 preseason record.

Burrow is surely “excited to play” this season and has a clear goal in his mind: a Super Bowl victory. With the team putting up immaculate performances so far, the Bengals could turn out to be one of the favorites to win the championship.