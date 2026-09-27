Bengals QB Joe Burrow Called Upon to Make Special Gesture for 4-YO Girl After Her 4th Open-Heart Surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a young fan hoping for a small gesture that could mean a lot. A four-year-old girl recovering from her fourth open-heart surgery at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has one big wish: getting a letter from the Bengals star.

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The request was shared by Cincinnati news station WKRC, along with a photo of the little girl smiling in her Bengals jersey.

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Cincinnati Bengals fans did not waste much time trying to get the message in front of Joe Burrow. After the network shared the news on X, several supporters tagged Burrow, the Joe Burrow Foundation, and people around the Bengals, hoping someone could help make the request happen.

One fan directly pleaded for the quarterback to come through for the girl:

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“Make this happen🙏🏻🖤🏈🧡”

Another Bengals supporter urged fellow fans to spread the post and make sure Burrow had a chance to see it:

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“@JoeyB @Burrowfdn @JoeyBClub gotta make this happen, let’s be sure he sees this!”

The push then extended to people within Burrow’s circle and the Bengals organization. One fan tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II while asking them to pass the message along to Burrow.

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@teehiggins5 @Real10jayy__ @agentdexy97 Can you guys let @JoeyB know please? Thank ya!! 🙏”

“Knowing Joey B she’s about to get a letter every day for a year like this is the notebook,” one fan wrote, tagging Burrow.

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“Hand deliver it, QB9!” another supporter cheered.

This would not be the first time Burrow has made a special gesture for a young Bengals fan dealing with a serious medical condition. In 2024, he surprised Rylee Clark, a young fan born with spina bifida who had already gone through multiple surgeries, with a signed football at Bengals practice. Rylee’s family had described her as a huge Burrow fan, making the moment especially meaningful for her.

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Burrow’s work away from football is also relevant here. He launched the Joe Burrow Foundation with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow, in 2022. The foundation focuses on food insecurity, youth mental health, and supporting underserved communities.

Burrow has also spoken about the personal reason behind his work away from football. He pointed to stories his mother shared with him.

“Growing up, my mom would share stories of kids that had some really significant struggles. Some didn’t have food on their table. Some didn’t have support from parents or family members. This has really stuck with me. I knew that if I was ever able to be in a position to help – to give back – that I would.”

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Burrow has also been involved in events involving children through Make-A-Wish. In October 2024, the Joe Burrow Foundation highlighted a game-day experience for Make-A-Wish children at Paycor Stadium.

Burrow has been active with his foundation from the get-go. His family revealed that one of their first contributions was to about 20 families at risk of losing mental health services at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The foundation says its Healthy Body Healthy Mind program is designed for K-6 students and covers areas such as sleep, exercise, healthy eating and self-regulation.

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“I want to use this platform because we all have a responsibility to do good. There are people right down the road from where we sit that do not have access to food, and that just doesn’t sit right with me. There are also kids that are battling a mental illness, and that just makes their journey in life so much harder. If I can take away one burden by supporting these causes, I am going to do it,” Burrow said.

That background does not mean Burrow will respond to this particular request, and there has been no public confirmation that he has seen the post or agreed to send the letter. For now, Bengals fans are simply trying to get the little girl’s wish in front of him.

